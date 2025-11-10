Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey and G Ryan Conwell Preview Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, the biggest annual athletic event for the University of Louisville is here.
On Tuesday, the latest chapter in the Battle of the Bluegrass will be written, as the Louisville men's basketball program will host in-state arch rival Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center.
"I've heard about this rivalry since I was a kid, so just having the opportunity to actually be able to play in this game is a blessing, guard Ryan Conwell said. "I just want to take full advantage of it and not take it for granted, I committed here, and all the fans are talking about the game and just hyping the game up, it lets me know this is a big game and we'll be ready."
There's always a lot at stake when the Cardinals and Wildcats meet up on the hardwood, but this year's matchup has a little more juice to it than normal. Louisville is ranked No. 11 in the most recent AP Poll, while Kentucky comes in at No. 9, and both teams are 2-0 to start the season.
"Coaches, for the most part, put more stock in the KenPom rankings than they do Associated Press rankings, and KenPom has them the number one team in the country for a reason," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "They're very talented. They're very good on both ends of the floor. They're very well coached, and it's a big challenge, and we're excited about the opportunity."
Prior to their matchup with the Bulldogs, Kelsey and Conwell took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous matchups with South Carolina State and Jackson State, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Kentucky, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey and Guard Ryan Conwell
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
