Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Other than Duke, it's hard to argue that the hottest men's basketball team in the ACC right now is Louisville.
The Cardinals are now on an eight-game winning streak, and recently completed a regular season sweep against Virginia for the first time in 10 tries. Prior to this season, UofL had lost nine in a row to the Cavs.
However, it won't be easy to push their winning streak to nine games. Louisville hits the road to face SMU in their next time out, and the Mustangs have one of the best offenses in the ACC.
"SMU is a very, very, very dangerous and talented team," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "I think as dangerous, as talented as any in our entire conference. Andy (Enfield)'s done a phenomenal job. You asked me about building our team, I think what he's done in building that team into a title contender in a very, very short amount of time is more impressive, in my mind."
Prior to their matchup with the Mustangs, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game vs. Virginia, previewed the upcoming showdown at SMU, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
