Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is still trucking right along.
While their rematch with Florida State was a lot closer than the first matchup, the Cardinals were still able to capture an 89-81 win. Not only have they won five in a row and 15 of their last 16, but UofL is just one win away from securing a double bye in the ACC Tournament.
"The guys have continued to stick together, and we've been about excellence every single day," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "It's just always had a special feel, in my heart, about
the type of chemistry this team had. I think that's a big story to the success of our season."
Next up on the docket is a trip to Virginia Tech in what is Louisville's final true road game of the season. While the Cardinals have performed very well on the road as of late, Kelsey knows that his team can't get complacent with the postseason right around the corner.
Prior to their matchup with the Hokies, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game vs. Florida State, previewed the upcoming showdown at Virginia Tech, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Reyne Smith, Chucky Hepburn, Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
