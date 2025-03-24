Live Tracker: What 2025 Transfers Has Louisville Reached Out To?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Year one under head coach Pat Kelsey was a successful venture for the Louisville men's basketball program. While the Cardinals were bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, they still finished the year at 27-8 overall - winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined.
But now, it's roster construction season. While Louisville has yet to see any transfer portal action in or out as of Mar. 24, and they do have a pair of commitments in their Class of 2025, they still have six open scholarship spots to fill.
This number could decrease over the coming days and weeks, as there lies the possibility for two of their seniors to return, and the fact that they are heavily in the mix for another 2025 high school prospect. But since most 2025 prospects are already committed and/or signed elsewhere, Kelsey will likely have to fill most of the remaining open scholarships via the portal.
So who are the transfers that Louisville is currently targeting? Below is the list of transfers that UofL has reached out to, either confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI, or courtesy of reports from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, On3's Jamie Shaw and Joe Tipton, 24/7 High School Sports' Sam Kayser, The Athletic's Tobias Bass, 247Sports' Travis Branham and The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman:
*Updated: Mar. 24, 2024 - 2:00 p.m. EST*
Still On The Board
Nick Davidson
Position: Power Forward/Center
Measurables: 6-foot-10, 238 pounds
Previous School: Nevada
2024-25 Stats (33 games, 33 starts): 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 50.0 field goal percentage, 37.1 three-point percentage
Note: Earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors. Led the Wolfpack in both scoring and rebounding.
Brock Harding
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot, 162 pounds
Previous School: Iowa
2024-25 Stats (33 games, 24 starts): 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 45.4 field goal percentage, 39.8 three-point percentage
Note: Led the Hawkeyes in assists, and ranked fifth in the Big Ten in assists. Named Louisville to top six alongside Oklahoma State, South Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech and Washington.
Brit Harris
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 170 pounds
Previous School: USC Upstate
2024-25 Stats (30 games, 15 starts): 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 49.0 field goal percentage, 37.3 three-point percentage
Note: Led the Spartans in three-point percentage.
Isaac McKneely
Position: Shooting Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds
Previous School: Virginia
2024-25 Stats (32 games, 32 starts): 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 43.9 field goal percentage, 42.1 three-point percentage
Note: Earned an All-ACC honorable mention. Led the ACC in three-point shooting percentage, and ranks 23rd nationally.
Committed Elsewhere
- To Be Updated
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images
