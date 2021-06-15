Louisville Offers '23 PG Lawrent Rice

The Ohio point guard and Louisville target officially gets a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

(Photo of Lawrent Rice via Prep Hoops)

DAYTON, Oh. - Tuesday was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the Class of 2023, and Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack didn't waste any times extending a scholarship to one of his top targets.

Lawrent Rice, a guard for Wayne (Oh.) in Dayton, announced Tuesday morning that he had officially been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals.

Rice was one of several prospects to pay the Cardinals an unofficial visit once the mandatory dead period was lifted at the start of June. He already holds offers from Ohio State, West Virginia, Purdue and Kansas State.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard comes in as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Ohio, and the No. 70 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

During his most recent campaign at Wayne, Rice put up 13.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, while also shooting 47.2% on three-point attempts. As a freshman, he averaged 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

He is one of five Class of 2023 prospects to receive a scholarship offer on Tuesday. He joins Oak Hill (Va.) point guard Caleb Foster, Teays Valley Christian School (W. Va.) shooting guard Maki Johnson, North Laurel (Ky.) shooting guard Reed Sheppard and Male (Ky.) small forward Kaleb Glenn.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp