The Michael James Blog: This is Why I Committed to Louisville...

Oak Ridge (Orlando) wing Michael James ended his recruitment on Wednesday picking Louisville over Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A & M, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and South Florida. James wrote an exclusive blog with SI All-American breaking down the thought process behind his decision.

What’s up world, it’s Mike James and I’m excited to say that I’m committed to the University of Louisville!

Go Cards!

I would have to say that the biggest factor in my decision was my relationship with Coach (Chris) Mack. Coach (Mike) Pegues did a great job recruiting me too.

As the head man Coach Mack really zeroed in on me and he made it clear that he didn’t just want me, he needed me to help him win.

He really almost took over my recruitment. That doesn’t happen a lot with head coaches and that’s what really stood out to me.

I wanted to go to a school where there was an opportunity to make an impact early and it turned out that it just happened to be at a school like Louisville.

The crazy thing is that I’ve never been to Louisville. Haha!

This pandemic has stopped everything, as you all know, and I never thought I would commit to a school I’ve never been to, but there’s nothing we can do about it.

My coach has been there, and I’ve talked to other people who have been there, and they all say the same thing: It’s great!

I only took two visits, one to Wake Forest and one to Texas A & M.

Their plan is to use me at the two and the three, mainly the two. They’ll be losing a lot and it will be a great opportunity for me to step in and contribute.

They’re confident that I’ll be able to help them right away.

I’m definitely gonna do everything that I can to get whoever we can to join us now. I know we’re gonna be looking for a big now, so as soon as coach tells me who we want I’ll be on it!

I’m just glad it’s all over.

These last few weeks have been stressful, but it’s all over now. I know where I’m going, and I’m happy about where I’m going.

OK, everybody I just wanted to break down why I picked Louisville, but I have to get some work in right now.

Thanks for reading and go Cards!

