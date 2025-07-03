Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Forward Mouhamed Camara
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed Senegalese Mouhamed Camara, the program announced Thursday.
With Camara's signing, all three of Louisville's international Class of 2025 prospects have been signed. Both Sananda Fru and Vangelis Zougris inked with the Cards in early June. Camara has been committed to UofL since May 19.
"Mo is a big-time athlete who has the ability to be an elite defender early in his career," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "He can guard every position on the floor and disrupts both on the ball and at the rim. He has great tools and a mindset that craves coaching, which will allow him to develop quickly. He will be playing on an experienced, veteran team which will allow him to learn and grow daily. We are very excited to have him here at Louisville."
A native of Guereo, Senegal, Camara has been with NBA Academy Africa - which is located roughly five miles from his hometown in Saly - in various capacities since 2023. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound small/power forward is regarded as a four-star prospect in the cycle, per 247Sports.
Camara has taken part in various events for NBA Academy Africa over the past year, such as the 2025 NBA Academy Northeast Tour, 2024 NBA Academy Winter Tour, and 2024 NBA Academy Games. During that time, he has averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game, while also shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent on three-point tries.
Camara also competed in the 2025 Basketball Africa League with the team Made By Ball, took part in Basketball Without Borders, and has some international experience with the Senegal Senior National Team.
All four of Louisville's 2025 prospects have now put pen to paper. DME Academy (Fla.) Daytona Beach point guard Mikel Brown Jr. signed last November, and is currently competing with Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Mouhamed Camara via NBA)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky