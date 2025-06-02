Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Center Vangelis Zougris
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed Greek big man Evangelos "Vangelis" Zougris, the program announced Monday.
Zougris is the second Class of 2025 prospect to officially sign with the Cardinals on Monday, joining German forward/center Sananda Fru, who did so earlier in the day. He has been committed to Louisville since May 29.
"The picture of Zou in his beloved Greek national team jersey as he screams with blood gushing down his face is a perfect depiction of him as a player," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "Card Nation will love his grit, relentless motor and the unbridled passion he plays with on every possession.
"His IQ and skill level are outstanding. He plays very well out of the pick and roll and finishes well around the basket with both power and touch. He provides defensive versatility because of his ability to switch and defend guards off the dribble. He challenges shots at the rim and pursues the ball on the glass. Screening is such an unsung key to modern offense and I believe he does this at an elite level. Playing in one of the best professional leagues in the world for the last several years has prepared him to impact our program immediately."
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound center was competing with Peristeri B.C. in the Greek Basketball League, where he had been since the 2021-22 season. After being mostly an end-of-the-bench rotation piece over his first three years, Zougris took a big step forward in year four.
Appearing in 23 games for Peristeri B.C. during the GBL's regular season, Zougris averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, while shooting 68.5 percent from the field - all on two-point tries. He also put up 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in six Basketball Champions League games with Peristeri B.C.
Additionally, Zougris has extensive international experience with the Greek National Team, as he has been an active participant since 2021. Earlier this year in five qualifiers for the FIBA Europe Cup, he averaged 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Some of his best basketball came in U20 competition with the Greek National Team. Zougris averaged 11.6 and 8.3 rebounds in seven games during the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket, as well as 14.4 points and 11.1 rebounds in seven more games in the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship.
Zougris is third of Louisville's four committed prospects in the Class of 2025 to officially sign, joining Fru and DME Academy (Fla.) Daytona Beach point guard Mikel Brown Jr., who is already on campus. Senegalese forward Mouhamed Camara is the lone committed 2025 prospect yet to sign.
