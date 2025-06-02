Report: Sananda Fru Officially Signs with Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nearly four months after committing to the Louisville men's basketball program, Sananda Fru is now, reportedly, officially a Cardinal.
The German big man has officially signed with Louisville, his agent told The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
Fru originally committed to the Cards back on Feb. 11, but could not sign until after the conclusion of his season with Lowen Braunschweig in the BBL - which is the top professional league in Germany. Lowen Braunschweig was eliminated by Wurzburg Baskets in the BBL quarterfinals last week.
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward was named the Basketball Bundesliga Best German Young Player, which presented annually to the league's most valuable player under the age of 22, who also has German nationality. Appearing in 29 games for Lowen Braunschweig, he averaged 12.3 points on 66.0 percent shooting, while also putting up 6.2 rebounds and a league-best 1.6 blocks per game. His player efficiency rating of 17.4 leads the entire BBL.
The 21-year-old also took part in the FIBA Europe Cup with Lowen Braunschweig, playing in six games while starting three. There, he averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 69.6 percent, on top of 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
Fru is second of Louisville's four committed prospects in the Class of 2025 to officially sign, joining DME Academy (Fla.) Daytona Beach point guard Mikel Brown Jr., who is already on campus. He's also one of three international commits in the cycle for the Cardinals, with Senegalese forward Mouhamed Camara and Greek center Vangelis Zougris both committing over the last couple weeks.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Sananda Fru: via Braunschweiger Zeitung)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky