Jordan Nwora to participate in 2020 NBA Draft Combine

NEW YORK - Former University of Louisville men's basketball forward Jordan Nwora has been announced as one of the sixty-one players that will be participating in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

Thanks to COVID-19, this year's combine will look much different than in years past. It has been "reformatted to be conducted both in NBA team markets and virtually", and will begin in phases starting on Sept. 28 and continue through mid-November.

Players will participate in league & team interviews from Sept. 28 through Oct. 16 via teleconference, as well as take part in a "Pro Day" held in October at the NBA team facility nearest to the player's home.

A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist as well as a First Team All-ACC selection and Third Team SI & AP All-American, the Buffalo, NY native led the team in points per game with 18.0 and was second in rebounding with 7.7. He was the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free throw percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game.

In Sports Illustrated's latest NBA Mock Draft, Nwora is projected to be selected with the No. 36 overall pick held by the Philadelphia 76ers. He is the No. 38 prospect on their latest Big Board.

"Although Nwora wasn’t as consistent as he probably should have been last season, he remains one of the best pure shooters in this draft, which shouldn’t be undersold. It’s easy to nitpick the flaws here, as he’s not an elite athlete or great defender, but he’s a solid rebounder with good size, and teams will primarily ask him to space the floor and make simple plays. Some of the issues at Louisville should be mitigated by the fact that defenses won’t be keying on him as much in the NBA. If a team has the framework to cover for Nwora on defense, he’s a strong value play in the early second round. His jumper is worth the gamble."

Of note, former Louisville commit Jay Scrubb also will be participating in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. The Louisville native and JUCO product from John A. Logan College signed his NLI with the Cardinals last November, but entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft back on Mar. 25.

The 2020 NBA Draft is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

(Photo of Jordan Nwora, Jordan Usher: Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports)

