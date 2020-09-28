SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Jordan Nwora to participate in 2020 NBA Draft Combine

MatthewMcGavic

NEW YORK - Former University of Louisville men's basketball forward Jordan Nwora has been announced as one of the sixty-one players that will be participating in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

Thanks to COVID-19, this year's combine will look much different than in years past. It has been "reformatted to be conducted both in NBA team markets and virtually", and will begin in phases starting on Sept. 28 and continue through mid-November.

Players will participate in league & team interviews from Sept. 28 through Oct. 16 via teleconference, as well as take part in a "Pro Day" held in October at the NBA team facility nearest to the player's home.

A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist as well as a First Team All-ACC selection and Third Team SI & AP All-American, the Buffalo, NY native led the team in points per game with 18.0 and was second in rebounding with 7.7. He was the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free throw percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game.

In Sports Illustrated's latest NBA Mock Draft, Nwora is projected to be selected with the No. 36 overall pick held by the Philadelphia 76ers. He is the No. 38 prospect on their latest Big Board.

"Although Nwora wasn’t as consistent as he probably should have been last season, he remains one of the best pure shooters in this draft, which shouldn’t be undersold. It’s easy to nitpick the flaws here, as he’s not an elite athlete or great defender, but he’s a solid rebounder with good size, and teams will primarily ask him to space the floor and make simple plays. Some of the issues at Louisville should be mitigated by the fact that defenses won’t be keying on him as much in the NBA. If a team has the framework to cover for Nwora on defense, he’s a strong value play in the early second round. His jumper is worth the gamble."

Of note, former Louisville commit Jay Scrubb also will be participating in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. The Louisville native and JUCO product from John A. Logan College signed his NLI with the Cardinals last November, but entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft back on Mar. 25.

The 2020 NBA Draft is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

(Photo of Jordan Nwora, Jordan Usher: Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Cardinals @ Panthers | Game 3

Follow for live updates and analysis from Louisville football's road contest vs. Pitt

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the Majors: 2020 Postseason Update

Taking a look at how former University of Louisville baseball players are currently performing across Major League Baseball

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Offense Struggles Against Stout Pitt Front-Seven

Cardinals finish with 223 yards of offense in second straight loss

samdraut

Louisville Football Falls Out of AP Poll

The Cardinals received some votes, but as expected fall out of the AP Top 25 following their loss to Pitt.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Football Continuing to Struggle in Two Crucial Areas

In all three games this season, two over-arcing issues have plagued the Cardinals

MatthewMcGavic

Highlights, Photos & Notes: Pitt 23, Louisville 20

The highlights, photo gallery and game notes from Louisville's 23-20 loss to Pitt

MatthewMcGavic

Defense Takes Step Forward in Loss vs. Pitt

Louisville held Panthers to 376 yards of offense; collect 11 TFLs, three sacks and an interception

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Carted Off Field in Loss vs. Pitt

The redshirt junior from Montgomery, Al. suffered what appeared to be a head injury the game's waning moments

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Overwhelmed By Pitt, Fall 23-20

Cardinals fall to 1-2 and winless in conference play

MatthewMcGavic

Panthers activate former Louisville offensive standout Reggie Bonnafon from practice sqaud

The former QB/WR/RB will see his first action in the 2020 NFL season vs. the Chargers.

MatthewMcGavic