Jordan Nwora projected to 76ers in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

MatthewMcGavic

With the conclusion of the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday, we gained a little more clarity as to how this year's NBA Draft will actually pan out.

Unfortunately there seems to be a little clarity regarding the draft's start date. While it is currently slated for Friday, October 16, league sources tell Sports Illustrated that it could very well be pushed back to November as the NBA and NBPA continue to work through the salary cap situation for next season.

Regardless, one player that is expected to hear their name called come draft night is former University of Louisville forward Jordan Nwora, as he declared for the NBA this past April.

As we eventually inch closer and closer to draft day, when and where are many expecting Nwora to be drafted? SI NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo has some idea, releasing his NBA Mock Draft 6.0 after the lottery based on "information from sources around the NBA".

He projects that Nwora will be an early second round pick, and be drafted with the No. 36 overall pick currently held by the Philadelphia 76ers by way of the New York Knicks. Woo also ranked him as the No. 38 overall draft prospect on his latest Big Board released at the start of their past May.

"Nwora’s athleticism, toughness and defensive acumen are often nitpicked by evaluators, but his jump shot is not. His ability to catch and shoot at a high level has kept his stock steady as a late first/early second-round option, although there are certainly skeptics. He does have a tendency to disappear in crucial games and shy away from physicality. He’s not quick enough to defend elite wings, and not big enough to bang with bigger fours. But if there’s an elite cure-all skill these days, it’s perimeter shooting, and Nwora should at least add extra value as a rebounder and ball-mover. He’ll get a chance to prove himself as more of a specialist moving forward."

A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist as well as a First Team All-ACC selection and Third Team SI & AP All-American, the Buffalo, NY native led the team in points per game with 18.0 and was second in rebounding with 7.7. He was the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free throw percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game.

Also of note, former Louisville commit Jay Scrubb also cracks Woo's latest mock draft - getting selected with the No. 56 overall pick held by the Charlotte Hornets. The Louisville native and JUCO product from John A. Logan College signed his NLI with the Cardinals last November, but entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft back on Mar. 25.

