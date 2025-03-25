Report: Louisville Forward Nyla Harris Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roster management has officially begun for the Louisville women's basketball program.
Junior forward Nyla Harris has entered her name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Talia Goodman.
Harris is the first Louisville player to enter the transfer portal following the end of the Cardinals' 2024-25 season. Monday marked the first day of the college basketball's 30-day transfer window.
The 6-foot-2 forward played in every one of Louisville's 33 games this season and started all but one, but regressed some following a standout sophomore season. She averaged 8.6 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds per game and shot 54.0 percent from the floor, but totaled just 11 points and 11 rebounds over the Cardinals' four postseason games.
This came after the Orlando, Fla. native took a massive step forward during the 2023-24 season. Starting all 34 games that year, she averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. As a true freshman, she helped UofL orchestrate a second half turnaround after being inserted into the starting lineup, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 38 games and 15 starts.
Harris concludes her Cardinals career with 797 points, 535 rebounds, 77 steals, 62 assists and 31 blocks over 105 appearances and 81 starts.
Louisville started year 18 under head coach Jeff Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
(Photo of Nyla Harris: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
