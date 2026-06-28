Pat Kelsey Balancing His Systemic Philosophy With the Need to Evolve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last few years college coaches have had to live by the mantra "adapt or die." In the ever-changing landscape that in collegiate athletics, coaches have had to radically adjust with the times, or risk falling behind - with many opting to simply retire early or get out of coaching entirely.

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey has not only shown that he has embraced the plethora of changes the sport has experienced, he's mastered some aspects of them - such as NIL and the transfer portal. But following the end of his second year at the helm, it became evident that he needed to embrace a new set of changes: his overall scheme and approach to the game.

That's not to say that Kelsey's basketball philosophy was bad. His pace-and-space system, where he wants to play at an extremely high tempo while also putting an emphasis on three-point opportunities, helped him become a very successful mid-major coach. This approach also faired very well during his first two years at Louisville, as he sports a 51-19 overall record since taking over.

But of course, as fans know, Kelsey's recruiting tactics and game day philosophy were not perfect. While the Cardinals feasted against inferior opponents and teams who were on the same plane as them, they struggled mightily with quality opponents. Despite going 24-11 last season, Louisville finished just 1-9 against Quad 1A competition - which included only making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Michigan State.

We started to see signs of adaptation from Kelsey in the final month of the 2025-26 season. He started to run some zone and press-and-trap on defense after being staunchly adamant on running man-to-man. After maintaining that he would not change his starting lineup, he benched Sananda Fru for Vangelis Zougris with the intent on helping stymie their slow starts.

This offseason, Kelsey knew he had to continue evolving as a head coach. So when it was time to go perusing the transfer portal, instead of focusing on guards and shooters, he and his staff placed an emphasis on their biggest weaknesses: defense and post play.

It's safe to say that Kelsey and Co. succeeded here.

Forward/center Flory Bidunga, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the No. 1 overall transfer in the cycle, was the centerpiece of Louisville's six-man portal class. The Cardinals also brought in a fantastic two-way defender in guard/forward De'Shayne Montgomery, as well as impact stretch four in Alvaro Folgueiras. Not to mention that center Obinna Ekezie Jr., a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027, reclassified to join the program this summer, and center Gabe Dynes is in the front court mix as well.

"There was an intentional approach to increase our length, our athleticism, and in particular, our rim protection," Kelsey said. "I think we did that."

The playing roster isn't the only aspect of the program where Kelsey committed to a philosophy shift. With Thomas Carr leaving for Indiana and Brian Kloman heading to Auburn, that left the Louisville head coach with two open spots on his bench staff. He filled both those roles with coaches who have extensive defensive backgrounds.

His first hire this offseason was a sitting head coach in John Andrzejek. Before taking the job at Campbell last offseason, Andrzejek was the defensive coordinator at Florida - helping the Gators win the 2025 national championship in the process. His second hire was Clemson assistant Sean Dixon, who played a critical role in helping Tigers head coach Brad Brownell elevate the program behind one of the best defenses in the ACC. It also helped that another one of Andrzejek's focus was working with the bigs, while Dixon's was with the wings.

"(Andrzejek)'s been charged with being the coordinator on the defensive end, and is doing a great job implementing our system this summer," Kelsey said. Obviously, having the attention and the backing of the head coach in every single rep of every single drill is really, really important. ... Sean's arrival at Clemson four years ago coincides with the best four years in the history of Clemson basketball, and he had a big part of that."

For as much as Kelsey showed that he was open to evolution as a head coach, this zebra isn't completely changing its stripes. He will still sport some elements of his system/scheme that made him a successful coach in the first place - notably, his desire to play at a breakneck pace.

"We'll always play fast, we'll always play an up-tempo style," he said. "I always say the order I get, the faster I want to play, so that's not changing."

Sticking to this aspect of his scheme is actually one of the biggest reasons that Louisville was able to land Jackson Shelstad - who was a top-20 prospect in this transfer cycle. The former Oregon point guard is one of the fastest players in all of college basketball, and he believes Kelsey's system will help him unleash his full potential.

"When I went to the portal, fit was everything for me," Shelstad said. "Ultimately, that's why I chose to come here. The play style, and obviously, the love and everything they're showing me. I feel like I can really thrive in this offense, and push the ball, make plays for my teammates. It's just a free flowing offense that wants to play super fast, so for me, I feel like it's perfect fit."

As previously stated, another massive aspect of Kelsey's system is the three-point shot. While Kelsey himself has stated that he seeks to shoot "the most efficient shots," meaning layups and threes, Louisville finished last season with the fourth-highest three-point rate in the sport, with 52.9 percent of their total shot attempts being behind the arc.

The Cardinals might not have deadeye shooters like this past season's team did, but they have capable shooters.

Shelstad was 37.9 percent on threes as a sophomore, with a hand injury (which he has since recovered from) limiting his effectiveness as a junior. Folgueiras is a career 35.2 percent shooter, and had the game-winning three in Iowa's NCAA Tournament upset against No. 1 Florida, Karter Knox shot 37.7 percent on threes last season. Adrian Wooley was 41.0 percent in the final 11 games of last season, and 35.0 percent for the season. Boyuan Zhang was an elite shooter in high school.

As he heads into year three at UofL, Kelsey wanted to keep some of his core tenets intact. But he also knew that he needed to add some wrinkles to his scheme - which could be the difference between a short run in the Big Dance and one that sees them reach the second weekend or Final Four.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)