Louisville Falls to Notre Dame in Regular Season Finale
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The No. 25/RV Louisville women's basketball team (20-9, 13-5 ACC) dropped its final game of the regular season, 72-59, to No. 3/4 Notre Dame (24-5, 16-2 ACC) Sunday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion. The Cardinals had a one-point lead following the first quarter but were unable to keep up with the Irish the rest of the afternoon.
Jayda Curry led the Cards in scoring with 19 points and tied a career high with five three-pointers. Curry has scored 15 or more points in each of her last six games.
Both teams started hot from the floor in the first quarter but defenses settled in as the quarter grew on. The Cardinals held the Irish scoreless for the final 3:12 of the quarter and took a 15-14 lead after the first 10 minutes. Roberts and Curry both scored five points each in the opening quarter.
Curry continued to play well in the second quarter, hitting two threes, including one to beat the shot clock buzzer. She led the team with 11 points in the first half but the Cardinals shooting went cold to end the quarter and they trailed 36-28 at the break.
Curry hit back-to-back threes as she scored the first six points of the quarter for the Cardinals. She had 12-straight points for Louisville dating back to the second quarter and pulled the Cards within three. That was as close as the Cardinals would get the rest of the game as Notre Dame scored 11 of their points from the line in the third and took a 58-40 lead into the fourth.
The ACC Tournament is up next for the Cardinals down in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Cardinals seed and opponent will be determined following the conclusion of all the ACC games later today. They have secured a single bye and their first game of the tournament will be on Thursday, March 6.
(Photo of Jayda Curry: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
