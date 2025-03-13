Louisville Guard Reyne Smith Unavailable for ACC Tournament Opener vs. Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will not be getting back one of their top offensive weapons for the start of their run in the ACC Tournament.
Sharpshooting guard Reyne Smith is out for today's matchup vs. Stanford in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, the program announced prior to tip-off.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard suffered a right ankle injury in their penultimate game of the regular season against Cal on Mar. 5, then was forced to miss the regular finale against Stanford on Mar. 8. Louisville was able win both games, taking down the Golden Bears 85-68, then the Cardinal 68-48.
Smith was forced to check out of the game against Cal at the 12:36 mark of the first half. He then spent the remainder of the period in the tunnels of the KFC Yum! Center attempting to work through the injury.
While he was ruled "questionable" to return at halftime, Smith did not warm up with the rest of the team prior to start of the second half. As it turns out, athletic trainer Katie Creznic had told Kelsey that Smith "couldn't come back in the game." He finished with zero points on 0-for-2 shooting.
Not only is he Louisville's third-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, he is one of the top three-point shooters in all of college basketball. His 106 makes from deep in ninth in the nation, while his 277 attempts is eighth and has also broken the Louisville single-season record. His 38.3 percent shooting percentage on threes is second in the ACC.
The Ulverstone, Australia native spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Charleston with Kelsey. In 102 career games and 89 starts with the Cougars, he totaled 1,212 points, 294 made threes, 192 rebounds, 149 assists and 68 steals. This included an All-CAA Second Team nod last season, when he averaged 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Tip-off between Louisville and Stanford is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Reyne Smith: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky