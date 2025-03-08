Report: Louisville Guard Reyne Smith Out vs. Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, Reyne Smith will not get to play in his final home game as a collegiate player.
The sharpshooting guard for the Louisville men's basketball program is out for today's regular season finale vs. Stanford with an ankle injury, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. Goodman also reported that Smith's status for next week's ACC Tournament is "still up in the air."
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard suffered a right ankle injury in the previous game, an 85-68 win over Cal on Wednesday night. On Friday, head coach Pat Kelsey had previously described Smith as "day-to-day."
Smith was forced to check out of the game against the Golden Bears at the 12:36 mark of the first half. He then spent the remainder of the period in the tunnels of the KFC Yum! Center attempting to work through the injury.
While he was ruled "questionable" to return at halftime, Smith did not warm up with the rest of the team prior to start of the second half. As it turns out, athletic trainer Katie Creznic had told Kelsey that Smith "couldn't come back in the game." He finished with zero points on 0-for-2 shooting.
Smith potentially missing significant time is a massive development for the Cardinals with the postseason right around the corner. Not only is he Louisville's third-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, he is one of the top three-point shooters in all of college basketball. His 106 makes from deep in third in the nation, while his 277 attempts is fourth and has also broken the Louisville single-season record. His 38.3 percent shooting percentage on threes is second in the ACC.
The Ulverstone, Australia native spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Charleston with Kelsey. In 102 career games and 89 starts with the Cougars, he totaled 1,212 points, 294 made threes, 192 rebounds, 149 assists and 68 steals. This included an All-CAA Second Team nod last season, when he averaged 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Tip-off between Louisville and Stanford is set for 2:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Reyne Smith: Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)
