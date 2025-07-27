Report: Reyne Smith Signs With NBL's Cairns Taipans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Reyne Smith is heading back to the Land Down Under.
The former Louisville sharpshooter has signed a two-year deal with the Cairns Taipans of the National Basketball League in Australia, according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc.
After going unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft, the native of Ulverstone, Australia recently spent time in the NBA Summer League, playing for two different teams. He was originally signed to play for the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League team, but also suited up for the Washington Wizards for a game with just one hour's notice after they needed an additional roster spot.
Not only was Smith Louisville's third-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game this past season, he was one of the top three-point shooters in all of college basketball. His 107 makes from deep ranked 15 in the nation, while his 3.45 made threes per game was third. His 38.3 percent shooting percentage on threes ranked second in the ACC behind now-Cardinal Isaac McKneely.
Smith spent the first three years of his collegiate career with now-Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey at Charleston. In his final year with the Cougars, he was their leading scorer at 12.8 points per games, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, earning All-CAA Second Team for his efforts. In 102 career games and 89 starts with Charleston, Smith has totaled 1,212 points, 294 made threes, 192 rebounds, 149 assists and 68 steals.
