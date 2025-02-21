Louisville Commit Sananda Fru Debuts as Top-25 Prospect in 247Sports' Rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In the modern era of recruiting, breaking down, analyzing and rating international prospects is much harder to do than for domestic prospects. More often than not, many overseas prospects seldom ever get assigned a formal rating by one of the four main recruiting services, or don't until very late in the process.
For the Louisville men's basketball program's most recent verbal commit, he finally made his recruiting rankings debut.
On Friday, German big man Sananda Fru was assigned a 96 rating by the folks over at 247Sports. Not only does this make his a four-star prospect, he is currently the No. 25 recruit in the cycle per their in-house rankings.
With Louisville also holding a commitment from DME Academy (Fla.) Daytona Beach point guard Mikel Brown Jr., who is the No. 6 prospect per 247Sports' rankings, the Cardinals are the fourth school to hold commitments from multiple top-25 prospects in the Class of 2025. They join Arkansas, Duke and Houston.
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward is currently competing with Lowen Braunschweig in the Basketball Bundesliga, where he has been since the 2020-21 season. This year, he has been one of the most efficient players in the German BBL.
Appearing in 17 regular season games so far this season for Lowen Braunschweig while starting 16, Fru is averaging 12.6 points on 65.8 percent shooting, while also putting up 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
Fru also took part in the FIBA Europe Cup with Lowen Braunschweig, playing in six games while starting three. There, he averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 69.6 percent, on top of 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
The big man also has international experience with the German National Team, playing in both the 2022 and 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship. Fru averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 2022, then 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 2023.
So far, between the German BBL regular season, the German Cup and Europe Cup, Fru has played in 102 games during his five years with Lowen Braunschweig. In that time, he's totaled 578 points, 309 rebounds and 84 blocks.
(Photo of Sananda Fru via Braunschweiger Zeitung)
