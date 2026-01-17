ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A chance to get on track for the Louisville men's basketball program is almost here.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will take on Pitt from the Petersen Events Center in the heart of the Steel City. Tip-off against the Panthers is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Pitt, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, just like on the first report, Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as "out" and will miss his eighth straight game. The star true freshman point guard has been dealing with a lower back injury that was aggravated in the game against Memphis.

Earlier this month, amid social media rumors that he could be sitting out due to NIL or his draft stock, as well as a published report that his injury came in the weight room, Brown clarified things on both front. He stated in a post on Twitter/X that he already had been dealing with a nagging back injury and "hard falls in the Memphis game that made it worse," and that he "will be back soon."

Like with Brown, reserve forward Khani Rooths was also listed as "out" on the second report due to an illness, and is set to miss his second straight game. He's played in 16 games and made two starts, averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

As for the Panthers, forward Papa Amadou Kante and Dishon Jackson will not be suiting up. Kante was averaging 2.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game before having to undergo season-ending knee surgery earlier this month, while Jackson has yet to make an appearance due to an undisclosed medical situation.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Pitt

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

#9 Khani Rooths

#55 Spencer Legg

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

Pitt Panthers

OUT

#1 Dishon Jackson

#4 Papa Amadou Kante

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr. via Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

