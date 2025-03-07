Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (24-6, 17-2 ACC) is set to face Stanford (19-11, 11-8 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Stanford
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
14th/13th
SOS
81st
38th
SOR
65th
13th
BPI
89th
29th
NET
82nd
25th
RPI
72nd
19th
KenPom
84th
24th
Torvik
73rd
22nd
EvanMiya
85th
21st
Team Leaders
Stanford
Louisville
Points
Maxime Raynaud (20.2)
Chucky Hepburn (16.3)
Rebounds
Maxime Raynaud (10.9)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)
Assists
Jaylen Blakes (4.6)
Chucky Hepburn (5.9)
Steals
Jaylen Blakes (1.8)
Chucky Hepburn (2.4)
Blocks
Maxime Raynaud (1.2)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Stanford
Louisville
Points Per Game
73.7
79.7
Field Goal %
43.5%
45.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.7/59.1
27.1/59.4
Three Point %
33.6%
33.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.2/24.3
9.8/29.2
Free Throw %
79.1%
74.6%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.2/17.9
15.7/21.0
Rebounding
Stanford
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.7
37.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.0
11.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.7
26.4
Rebound Margin
1.9
4.2
Defense
Stanford
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.4
69.2
Opp. FG%
44.5%
42.8%
Opp. 3PT%
34.0%
33.6%
Steals Per Game
6.9
6.6
Blocks Per Game
3.4
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.7
13.2
Ball Handling
Stanford
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.8
14.3
Turnovers Per Game
10.6
11.4
Turnover Margin
1.1
1.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 86.3 percent chance to win against Stanford. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.9 (29th overall), whereas the Cardinal have a BPI rating of 6.1 (89th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 87 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 80-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.55 (24th overall), whereas Stanford has an adjusted efficiency margin of +9.33 (84th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 88 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 79-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9245 (22nd overall), whereas Stanford has a "Barthag" of .7597 (73rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, Stanford 69.
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
