Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against California's Andrej Stojakovic (2) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 5, 2025.
Louisville guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against California's Andrej Stojakovic (2) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Mar. 5, 2025. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (24-6, 17-2 ACC) is set to face Stanford (19-11, 11-8 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:

Rankings

Stanford

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

14th/13th

SOS

81st

38th

SOR

65th

13th

BPI

89th

29th

NET

82nd

25th

RPI

72nd

19th

KenPom

84th

24th

Torvik

73rd

22nd

EvanMiya

85th

21st

Team Leaders

Stanford

Louisville

Points

Maxime Raynaud (20.2)

Chucky Hepburn (16.3)

Rebounds

Maxime Raynaud (10.9)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)

Assists

Jaylen Blakes (4.6)

Chucky Hepburn (5.9)

Steals

Jaylen Blakes (1.8)

Chucky Hepburn (2.4)

Blocks

Maxime Raynaud (1.2)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Stanford

Louisville

Points Per Game

73.7

79.7

Field Goal %

43.5%

45.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.7/59.1

27.1/59.4

Three Point %

33.6%

33.5%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.2/24.3

9.8/29.2

Free Throw %

79.1%

74.6%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.2/17.9

15.7/21.0

Rebounding

Stanford

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.7

37.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.0

11.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.7

26.4

Rebound Margin

1.9

4.2

Defense

Stanford

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.4

69.2

Opp. FG%

44.5%

42.8%

Opp. 3PT%

34.0%

33.6%

Steals Per Game

6.9

6.6

Blocks Per Game

3.4

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.7

13.2

Ball Handling

Stanford

Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.8

14.3

Turnovers Per Game

10.6

11.4

Turnover Margin

1.1

1.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 86.3 percent chance to win against Stanford. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.9 (29th overall), whereas the Cardinal have a BPI rating of 6.1 (89th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 87 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 80-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.55 (24th overall), whereas Stanford has an adjusted efficiency margin of +9.33 (84th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 88 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 79-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9245 (22nd overall), whereas Stanford has a "Barthag" of .7597 (73rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, Stanford 69.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

