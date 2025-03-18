Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Creighton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (27-7, 18-2 ACC) is set to face Creighton (24-10, 15-5 Big East) on Thursday, Mar. 120 at 12:15 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bluejays:
Rankings
Creighton
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
10th/11th
SOS
22nd
36th
SOR
24th
10th
BPI
26th
28th
NET
38th
24th
RPI
35th
16th
KenPom
37th
23rd
Torvik
33rd
19th
EvanMiya
32nd
17th
Team Leaders
Creighton
Louisville
Points
Ryan Kalkbrenner (19.4)
Terrence Edwards Jr. (16.6)
Rebounds
Ryan Kalkbrenner (8.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)
Assists
Steven Ashworth (6.8)
Chucky Hepburn (5.8)
Steals
Jamiya Neal (0.9)
Chucky Hepburn (2.5)
Blocks
Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.7)
James Scott (1.1)
Scoring
Creighton
Louisville
Points Per Game
75.2
78.6
Field Goal %
47.5%
45.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.0/56.8
27.0/59.4
Three Point %
33.9%
33.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.4/27.9
9.4/28.5
Free Throw %
73.3%
74.4%
FTM/FTA Per Game
11.9/16.2
15.2/20.5
Rebounding
Creighton
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.7
37.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.6
11.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.1
26.3
Rebound Margin
3.4
4.1
Defense
Creighton
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.5
68.9
Opp. FG%
41.2%
42.5%
Opp. 3PT%
32.7%
33.7%
Steals Per Game
3.7
6.4
Blocks Per Game
4.6
2.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
8.0
12.9
Ball Handling
Creighton
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.1
14.0
Turnovers Per Game
12.3
11.4
Turnover Margin
-4.3
1.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 47.5 percent chance to win against Creighton. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 14.0 (28th overall), whereas the Bluejays have a BPI rating of 14.6 (26th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 60 percent chance to take down the Bluejays, with a projected final score of 75-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.64 (23rd overall), whereas Creighton has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.70 (37th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 63 percent chance to take down the Jays, with a projected final score of 75-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9288 (19th overall), whereas Creighton has a "Barthag" of .8852 (33rd overall).
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images
