Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Creighton

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils for their NCAA Tournament matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives against Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) in the second half of the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (27-7, 18-2 ACC) is set to face Creighton (24-10, 15-5 Big East) on Thursday, Mar. 120 at 12:15 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bluejays:

Rankings

Creighton

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

10th/11th

SOS

22nd

36th

SOR

24th

10th

BPI

26th

28th

NET

38th

24th

RPI

35th

16th

KenPom

37th

23rd

Torvik

33rd

19th

EvanMiya

32nd

17th

Team Leaders

Creighton

Louisville

Points

Ryan Kalkbrenner (19.4)

Terrence Edwards Jr. (16.6)

Rebounds

Ryan Kalkbrenner (8.8)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)

Assists

Steven Ashworth (6.8)

Chucky Hepburn (5.8)

Steals

Jamiya Neal (0.9)

Chucky Hepburn (2.5)

Blocks

Ryan Kalkbrenner (2.7)

James Scott (1.1)

Scoring

Creighton

Louisville

Points Per Game

75.2

78.6

Field Goal %

47.5%

45.4%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.0/56.8

27.0/59.4

Three Point %

33.9%

33.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.4/27.9

9.4/28.5

Free Throw %

73.3%

74.4%

FTM/FTA Per Game

11.9/16.2

15.2/20.5

Rebounding

Creighton

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.7

37.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.6

11.2

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.1

26.3

Rebound Margin

3.4

4.1

Defense

Creighton

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.5

68.9

Opp. FG%

41.2%

42.5%

Opp. 3PT%

32.7%

33.7%

Steals Per Game

3.7

6.4

Blocks Per Game

4.6

2.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

8.0

12.9

Ball Handling

Creighton

Louisville

Assists Per Game

17.1

14.0

Turnovers Per Game

12.3

11.4

Turnover Margin

-4.3

1.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.2

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 47.5 percent chance to win against Creighton. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 14.0 (28th overall), whereas the Bluejays have a BPI rating of 14.6 (26th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 60 percent chance to take down the Bluejays, with a projected final score of 75-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.64 (23rd overall), whereas Creighton has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.70 (37th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 63 percent chance to take down the Jays, with a projected final score of 75-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9288 (19th overall), whereas Creighton has a "Barthag" of .8852 (33rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Louisville 77, Creighton 71.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images

