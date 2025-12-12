Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Memphis
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Memphis (4-4, 0-0 American) on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Memphis
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
11th/11th
SOS
9th
114th
SOR
95th
16th
NET
126th
13th
RPI
121st
40th
BPI
71st
5th
KenPom
65th
14th
Torvik
61st
13th
EvanMiya
84th
15th
Team Leaders
Memphis
Louisville
Points
Dug McDaniel (13.9)
Ryan Conwell (19.7)
Rebounds
Zachary Davis (5.3)
Sananda Fru (6.2)
Assists
Dug McDaniel (6.4)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.3)
Steals
Dug McDaniel (1.9)
Kobe Rodgers (1.4)
Blocks
William Whorton (1.2)
Sananda Fru (1.2)
Scoring
Memphis
Louisville
Points Per Game
76.0
93.8
Field Goal %
43.2
47.2
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.6/61.6
30.4/64.6
Three Point %
32.4
36.0
3PTM/3PTA
7.1/22.0
12.7/35.2
Free Throw %
70.2
77.1
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.6/22.3
20.2/26.2
Rebounding
Memphis
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.5
43.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
14.1
13.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.4
30.3
Rebound Margin
0.7
8.8
Defense
Memphis
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
74.1
67.6
Opp. FG%
41.3
37.4
Opp. 3PT%
31.8
29.7
Steals Per Game
8.3
8.6
Blocks Per Game
4.3
3.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.5
14.2
Ball Handling
Memphis
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.8
19.2
Turnovers Per Game
13.1
10.7
Turnover Margin
-0.6
3.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.13
1.79
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 93.6 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.8 (5th overall), whereas Memphis has a BPI rating of 9.1 (71st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 88 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 86-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.54 (14th overall), whereas Memphis has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.04 (65th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 88 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 86-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9394 (13th overall), whereas Memphis has a "Barthag" of .7949 (61st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, Memphis 76.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Sananda Fru: Aaron Doster - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic