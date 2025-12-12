Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Memphis

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Nov 21, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) drives to the basket against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Heritage Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) drives to the basket against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Heritage Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Memphis (4-4, 0-0 American) on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

Rankings

Memphis

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

11th/11th

SOS

9th

114th

SOR

95th

16th

NET

126th

13th

RPI

121st

40th

BPI

71st

5th

KenPom

65th

14th

Torvik

61st

13th

EvanMiya

84th

15th

Team Leaders

Memphis

Louisville

Points

Dug McDaniel (13.9)

Ryan Conwell (19.7)

Rebounds

Zachary Davis (5.3)

Sananda Fru (6.2)

Assists

Dug McDaniel (6.4)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.3)

Steals

Dug McDaniel (1.9)

Kobe Rodgers (1.4)

Blocks

William Whorton (1.2)

Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Memphis

Louisville

Points Per Game

76.0

93.8

Field Goal %

43.2

47.2

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.6/61.6

30.4/64.6

Three Point %

32.4

36.0

3PTM/3PTA

7.1/22.0

12.7/35.2

Free Throw %

70.2

77.1

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.6/22.3

20.2/26.2

Rebounding

Memphis

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.5

43.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

14.1

13.2

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.4

30.3

Rebound Margin

0.7

8.8

Defense

Memphis

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

74.1

67.6

Opp. FG%

41.3

37.4

Opp. 3PT%

31.8

29.7

Steals Per Game

8.3

8.6

Blocks Per Game

4.3

3.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.5

14.2

Ball Handling

Memphis

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.8

19.2

Turnovers Per Game

13.1

10.7

Turnover Margin

-0.6

3.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.13

1.79

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 93.6 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.8 (5th overall), whereas Memphis has a BPI rating of 9.1 (71st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 88 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 86-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.54 (14th overall), whereas Memphis has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.04 (65th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 88 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 86-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9394 (13th overall), whereas Memphis has a "Barthag" of .7949 (61st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, Memphis 76.

