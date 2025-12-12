Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Memphis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Memphis (4-4, 0-0 American) on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Memphis Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 11th/11th SOS 9th 114th SOR 95th 16th NET 126th 13th RPI 121st 40th BPI 71st 5th KenPom 65th 14th Torvik 61st 13th EvanMiya 84th 15th

Team Leaders

Memphis Louisville Points Dug McDaniel (13.9) Ryan Conwell (19.7) Rebounds Zachary Davis (5.3) Sananda Fru (6.2) Assists Dug McDaniel (6.4) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.3) Steals Dug McDaniel (1.9) Kobe Rodgers (1.4) Blocks William Whorton (1.2) Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Memphis Louisville Points Per Game 76.0 93.8 Field Goal % 43.2 47.2 FGM/FGA Per Game 26.6/61.6 30.4/64.6 Three Point % 32.4 36.0 3PTM/3PTA 7.1/22.0 12.7/35.2 Free Throw % 70.2 77.1 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.6/22.3 20.2/26.2

Rebounding

Memphis Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.5 43.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 14.1 13.2 Def. Reb. Per Game 23.4 30.3 Rebound Margin 0.7 8.8

Defense

Memphis Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 74.1 67.6 Opp. FG% 41.3 37.4 Opp. 3PT% 31.8 29.7 Steals Per Game 8.3 8.6 Blocks Per Game 4.3 3.9 Turnovers Forced Per Game 12.5 14.2

Ball Handling

Memphis Louisville Assists Per Game 14.8 19.2 Turnovers Per Game 13.1 10.7 Turnover Margin -0.6 3.5 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.13 1.79

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 93.6 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.8 (5th overall), whereas Memphis has a BPI rating of 9.1 (71st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 88 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 86-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.54 (14th overall), whereas Memphis has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.04 (65th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 88 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 86-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9394 (13th overall), whereas Memphis has a "Barthag" of .7949 (61st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, Memphis 76.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Sananda Fru: Aaron Doster - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky