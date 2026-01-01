Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-2, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Stanford (11-2, 0-1 ACC) on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Maples Pavilion. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Stanford Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 16th/13th SOS 169th 42nd SOR 78th 15th NET 93rd 11th RPI 72nd 27th BPI 90th 5th KenPom 92nd 11th Torvik 82nd 12th EvanMiya 93rd 13th

Team Leaders

Stanford Louisville Points Ebuka Okorie (21.5) Ryan Conwell (19.7) Rebounds A.J. Rohosy (5.7) Sananda Fru (6.8) Assists Ebuka Okorie (2.8) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Ebuka Okorie (1.7) Ryan Conwell (1.4) Blocks Oskar Giltay (1.1) Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Stanford Louisville Points Per Game 78.9 91.4 Field Goal % 43.1 47.4 FGM/FGA Per Game 25.5/59.2 30.2/63.6 Three Point % 33.7 36.1 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.5/25.2 12.7/35.2 Free Throw % 72.7 76.9 FTM/FTA Per Game 19.4/26.6 18.5/24.0

Rebounding

Stanford Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.2 42.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.2 12.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.0 29.7 Rebound Margin 4.7 9.0

Defense

Stanford Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 70.5 68.3 Opp. FG% 45.3 38.2 Opp. 3PT% 34.5 30.5 Steals Per Game 8.6 7.9 Blocks Per Game 3.2 3.5 Turnovers Forced Per Game 15.0 13.6

Ball Handling

Stanford Louisville Assists Per Game 12.7 19.1 Turnovers Per Game 11.3 11.5 Turnover Margin 3.7 2.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.13 1.66

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 88.9 percent chance to win against the Cardinal. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.7 (5th overall), whereas Stanford has a BPI rating of 6.2 (90th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 82 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 86-75 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.61 (11th overall), whereas Stanford has an adjusted efficiency margin of +9.15 (92nd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 78 percent chance to take down SU, with a projected final score of 85-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9505 (12th overall), whereas Stanford has a "Barthag" of .7506 (82nd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Stanford 77.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Khani Rooths: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky