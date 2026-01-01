Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Cole Sherman (4) on defense against Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Cole Sherman (4) on defense against Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-2, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Stanford (11-2, 0-1 ACC) on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Maples Pavilion. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:

Rankings

Stanford

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

16th/13th

SOS

169th

42nd

SOR

78th

15th

NET

93rd

11th

RPI

72nd

27th

BPI

90th

5th

KenPom

92nd

11th

Torvik

82nd

12th

EvanMiya

93rd

13th

Team Leaders

Stanford

Louisville

Points

Ebuka Okorie (21.5)

Ryan Conwell (19.7)

Rebounds

A.J. Rohosy (5.7)

Sananda Fru (6.8)

Assists

Ebuka Okorie (2.8)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Ebuka Okorie (1.7)

Ryan Conwell (1.4)

Blocks

Oskar Giltay (1.1)

Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Stanford

Louisville

Points Per Game

78.9

91.4

Field Goal %

43.1

47.4

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.5/59.2

30.2/63.6

Three Point %

33.7

36.1

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.5/25.2

12.7/35.2

Free Throw %

72.7

76.9

FTM/FTA Per Game

19.4/26.6

18.5/24.0

Rebounding

Stanford

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.2

42.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.2

12.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.0

29.7

Rebound Margin

4.7

9.0

Defense

Stanford

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.5

68.3

Opp. FG%

45.3

38.2

Opp. 3PT%

34.5

30.5

Steals Per Game

8.6

7.9

Blocks Per Game

3.2

3.5

Turnovers Forced Per Game

15.0

13.6

Ball Handling

Stanford

Louisville

Assists Per Game

12.7

19.1

Turnovers Per Game

11.3

11.5

Turnover Margin

3.7

2.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.13

1.66

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 88.9 percent chance to win against the Cardinal. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.7 (5th overall), whereas Stanford has a BPI rating of 6.2 (90th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 82 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 86-75 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.61 (11th overall), whereas Stanford has an adjusted efficiency margin of +9.15 (92nd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 78 percent chance to take down SU, with a projected final score of 85-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9505 (12th overall), whereas Stanford has a "Barthag" of .7506 (82nd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Stanford 77.

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

