Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-2, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Stanford (11-2, 0-1 ACC) on Friday, Jan. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Maples Pavilion. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Stanford
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
16th/13th
SOS
169th
42nd
SOR
78th
15th
NET
93rd
11th
RPI
72nd
27th
BPI
90th
5th
KenPom
92nd
11th
Torvik
82nd
12th
EvanMiya
93rd
13th
Team Leaders
Stanford
Louisville
Points
Ebuka Okorie (21.5)
Ryan Conwell (19.7)
Rebounds
A.J. Rohosy (5.7)
Sananda Fru (6.8)
Assists
Ebuka Okorie (2.8)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Ebuka Okorie (1.7)
Ryan Conwell (1.4)
Blocks
Oskar Giltay (1.1)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
Stanford
Louisville
Points Per Game
78.9
91.4
Field Goal %
43.1
47.4
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.5/59.2
30.2/63.6
Three Point %
33.7
36.1
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.5/25.2
12.7/35.2
Free Throw %
72.7
76.9
FTM/FTA Per Game
19.4/26.6
18.5/24.0
Rebounding
Stanford
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.2
42.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.2
12.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.0
29.7
Rebound Margin
4.7
9.0
Defense
Stanford
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.5
68.3
Opp. FG%
45.3
38.2
Opp. 3PT%
34.5
30.5
Steals Per Game
8.6
7.9
Blocks Per Game
3.2
3.5
Turnovers Forced Per Game
15.0
13.6
Ball Handling
Stanford
Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.7
19.1
Turnovers Per Game
11.3
11.5
Turnover Margin
3.7
2.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.13
1.66
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 88.9 percent chance to win against the Cardinal. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.7 (5th overall), whereas Stanford has a BPI rating of 6.2 (90th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 82 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 86-75 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.61 (11th overall), whereas Stanford has an adjusted efficiency margin of +9.15 (92nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 78 percent chance to take down SU, with a projected final score of 85-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9505 (12th overall), whereas Stanford has a "Barthag" of .7506 (82nd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Stanford 77.
(Photo of Khani Rooths: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)
