Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-4, 2-2 ACC) is set to face Virginia (14-2, 3-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Virginia
Louisville
AP/USAT
23rd/23rd
20th/18th
SOS
72nd
45th
SOR
21st
32nd
NET
16th
17th
RPI
25th
38th
BPI
25th
8th
KenPom
15th
16th
Torvik
13th
17th
EvanMiya
15th
19th
Team Leaders
Virginia
Louisville
Points
Thijs De Ridder (16.4)
Ryan Conwell (19.9)
Rebounds
Johann Grunloh (6.8)
Sananda Fru (7.1)
Assists
Dallin Hall (4.1)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Chance Mallory (2.1)
Ryan Conwell (1.3)
Blocks
Ugonna Onyenso (2.6)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
Virginia
Louisville
Points Per Game
85.1
88.3
Field Goal %
48.1
46.8
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.7/61.7
29.3/62.7
Three Point %
36.7
34.8
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
10.3/27.9
11.8/33.9
Free Throw %
68.8
77.3
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.4/22.4
17.9/23.1
Rebounding
Virginia
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
41.9
42.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
14.1
12.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.8
29.4
Rebound Margin
9.1
8.4
Defense
Virginia
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.8
69.6
Opp. FG%
38.0
39.3
Opp. 3PT%
28.8
31.5
Steals Per Game
6.9
7.3
Blocks Per Game
6.5
3.6
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.6
12.8
Ball Handling
Virginia
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.6
17.8
Turnovers Per Game
10.7
11.8
Turnover Margin
0.9
1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.64
1.52
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 78.7 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.2 (8th overall), whereas Virginia has a BPI rating of 15.5 (25th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 61 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 80-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.27 (16th overall), whereas Virginia has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.60 (15th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 61 percent chance to take down the Hoos, with a projected final score of 79-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9326 (17th overall), whereas Virginia has a "Barthag" of .9413 (13th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Virginia 79.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic