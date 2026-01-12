Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-4, 2-2 ACC) is set to face Virginia (14-2, 3-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

Rankings

Virginia Louisville AP/USAT 23rd/23rd 20th/18th SOS 72nd 45th SOR 21st 32nd NET 16th 17th RPI 25th 38th BPI 25th 8th KenPom 15th 16th Torvik 13th 17th EvanMiya 15th 19th

Team Leaders

Virginia Louisville Points Thijs De Ridder (16.4) Ryan Conwell (19.9) Rebounds Johann Grunloh (6.8) Sananda Fru (7.1) Assists Dallin Hall (4.1) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Chance Mallory (2.1) Ryan Conwell (1.3) Blocks Ugonna Onyenso (2.6) Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Virginia Louisville Points Per Game 85.1 88.3 Field Goal % 48.1 46.8 FGM/FGA Per Game 29.7/61.7 29.3/62.7 Three Point % 36.7 34.8 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 10.3/27.9 11.8/33.9 Free Throw % 68.8 77.3 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.4/22.4 17.9/23.1

Rebounding

Virginia Louisville Rebounds Per Game 41.9 42.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 14.1 12.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.8 29.4 Rebound Margin 9.1 8.4

Defense

Virginia Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.8 69.6 Opp. FG% 38.0 39.3 Opp. 3PT% 28.8 31.5 Steals Per Game 6.9 7.3 Blocks Per Game 6.5 3.6 Turnovers Forced Per Game 11.6 12.8

Ball Handling

Virginia Louisville Assists Per Game 17.6 17.8 Turnovers Per Game 10.7 11.8 Turnover Margin 0.9 1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.64 1.52

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 78.7 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.2 (8th overall), whereas Virginia has a BPI rating of 15.5 (25th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 61 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 80-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.27 (16th overall), whereas Virginia has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.60 (15th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 61 percent chance to take down the Hoos, with a projected final score of 79-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9326 (17th overall), whereas Virginia has a "Barthag" of .9413 (13th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Virginia 79.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

