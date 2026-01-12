Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers forward Anthony Robinson (21) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-4, 2-2 ACC) is set to face Virginia (14-2, 3-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

Rankings

Virginia

Louisville

AP/USAT

23rd/23rd

20th/18th

SOS

72nd

45th

SOR

21st

32nd

NET

16th

17th

RPI

25th

38th

BPI

25th

8th

KenPom

15th

16th

Torvik

13th

17th

EvanMiya

15th

19th

Team Leaders

Virginia

Louisville

Points

Thijs De Ridder (16.4)

Ryan Conwell (19.9)

Rebounds

Johann Grunloh (6.8)

Sananda Fru (7.1)

Assists

Dallin Hall (4.1)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Chance Mallory (2.1)

Ryan Conwell (1.3)

Blocks

Ugonna Onyenso (2.6)

Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Virginia

Louisville

Points Per Game

85.1

88.3

Field Goal %

48.1

46.8

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.7/61.7

29.3/62.7

Three Point %

36.7

34.8

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

10.3/27.9

11.8/33.9

Free Throw %

68.8

77.3

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.4/22.4

17.9/23.1

Rebounding

Virginia

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

41.9

42.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

14.1

12.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.8

29.4

Rebound Margin

9.1

8.4

Defense

Virginia

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

66.8

69.6

Opp. FG%

38.0

39.3

Opp. 3PT%

28.8

31.5

Steals Per Game

6.9

7.3

Blocks Per Game

6.5

3.6

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.6

12.8

Ball Handling

Virginia

Louisville

Assists Per Game

17.6

17.8

Turnovers Per Game

10.7

11.8

Turnover Margin

0.9

1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.64

1.52

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 78.7 percent chance to win against the Cavaliers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.2 (8th overall), whereas Virginia has a BPI rating of 15.5 (25th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 61 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 80-77 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.27 (16th overall), whereas Virginia has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.60 (15th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 61 percent chance to take down the Hoos, with a projected final score of 79-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9326 (17th overall), whereas Virginia has a "Barthag" of .9413 (13th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Virginia 79.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

