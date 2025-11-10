Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (2-0, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
Rankings
UK
UofL
AP/USAT
9th/8th
12th/12th
SOS
248th
319th
SOR
56th
111th
NET
15th
28th
RPI
29th
188th
BPI
9th
3rd
KenPom
1st
11th
Torvik
11th
7th
EvanMiya
8th
9th
Team Leaders
UK
UofL
Points
Collin Chandler (14.5)
Khani Rooths (18.0)
Rebounds
Malachi Moreno (9.5)
J'Vonne Hadley (9.0)
Assists
Jaland Lowe (5.0)
Mikel Brown Jr. (7.5)
Steals
Four Tied (1.0)
Kobe Rodgers (3.0)
Blocks
Two Tied (1.0)
Sananda Fru (1.0)
Scoring
UK
UofL
Points Per Game
92.0
105.0
Field Goal %
50.8
52.7
FGM/FGA Per Game
33.0/65.0
34.0/64.5
Three Point %
32.7
33.8
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.0/27.5
11.0/32.5
Free Throw %
70.8
76.5
FTM/FTA Per Game
17.0/24.0
26.0/34.0
Rebounding
UK
UofL
Rebounds Per Game
50.5
48.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
13.0
13.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
37.5
34.5
Rebound Margin
18.5
17.0
Defense
UK
UofL
Opp. Points Per Game
55.0
57.5
Opp. FG%
29.2
31.7
Opp. 3PT%
20.7
28.3
Steals Per Game
5.0
11.5
Blocks Per Game
4.0
2.5
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.5
18.5
Ball Handling
UK
UofL
Assists Per Game
24.0
23.5
Turnovers Per Game
9.5
13.5
Turnover Margin
1.0
5.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
2.53
1.74
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 73.2 percent chance to win against Kentucky. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.3 (3rd overall), whereas Kentucky has a BPI rating of 18.3 (9th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 51 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 84-83 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.25 (11th overall), whereas Kentucky has an adjusted efficiency margin of 29.32 (1st overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 68 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 84-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9331 (7th overall), whereas Kentucky has a "Barthag" of .9238 (11th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 87, Kentucky 83.
