Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Ohio

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bobcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) and guard Ryan Conwell (3) celebrated after a score during first half action as the Louisville Cardinals hosted the Kentucky Wildcats at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Ohio (1-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bobcats:

Rankings

Ohio

UofL

AP/USAT

NR/NR

12th/12th

SOS

48th

202nd

SOR

191st

4th

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

128th

97th

BPI

151st

4th

KenPom

174th

9th

Torvik

146th

5th

EvanMiya

13th

10th

Team Leaders

Ohio

UofL

Points

Jackson Paveletzke (18.0)

Mikel Brown Jr. (19.3)

Rebounds

Aidan Hadaway (5.7)

J'Vonne Hadley (8.5)

Assists

Jackson Paveletzke (4.0)

Mikel Brown Jr. (6.7)

Steals

Jackson Paveletzke (1.3)

Kobe Rodgers (2.3)

Blocks

Ayden Evans (1.0)

Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

Ohio

UofL

Points Per Game

72.3

102.0

Field Goal %

45.6

50.0

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.7/60.7

33.0/66.0

Three Point %

25.9

33.3

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

5.0/19.3

11.7/35.0

Free Throw %

64.3

73.7

FTM/FTA Per Game

12.0/18.7

24.3/33.0

Rebounding

Ohio

UofL

Rebounds Per Game

29.7

45.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.7

13.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.0

32.0

Rebound Margin

-9.3

10.6

Defense

Ohio

UofL

Opp. Points Per Game

82.3

67.7

Opp. FG%

47.2

37.2

Opp. 3PT%

38.7

31.3

Steals Per Game

3.3

11.3

Blocks Per Game

2.3

2.7

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.7

17.0

Ball Handling

Ohio

UofL

Assists Per Game

12.0

22.3

Turnovers Per Game

10.7

11.0

Turnover Margin

2.0

6.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.12

2.03

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 98.5 percent chance to win against Ohio. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.2 (4th overall), whereas Ohio has a BPI rating of -0.4 (151st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Bobcats, with a projected final score of 97-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.31 (9th overall), whereas Ohio has an adjusted efficiency margin of -2.64 (174th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 96 percent chance to take down the Bobcats, with a projected final score of 98-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9364 (5th overall), whereas Ohio has a "Barthag" of .5048 (146th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 99, Ohio 68.

