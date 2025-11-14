Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Ohio
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Ohio (1-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bobcats:
Rankings
Ohio
UofL
AP/USAT
NR/NR
12th/12th
SOS
48th
202nd
SOR
191st
4th
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
128th
97th
BPI
151st
4th
KenPom
174th
9th
Torvik
146th
5th
EvanMiya
13th
10th
Team Leaders
Ohio
UofL
Points
Jackson Paveletzke (18.0)
Mikel Brown Jr. (19.3)
Rebounds
Aidan Hadaway (5.7)
J'Vonne Hadley (8.5)
Assists
Jackson Paveletzke (4.0)
Mikel Brown Jr. (6.7)
Steals
Jackson Paveletzke (1.3)
Kobe Rodgers (2.3)
Blocks
Ayden Evans (1.0)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
Ohio
UofL
Points Per Game
72.3
102.0
Field Goal %
45.6
50.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.7/60.7
33.0/66.0
Three Point %
25.9
33.3
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.0/19.3
11.7/35.0
Free Throw %
64.3
73.7
FTM/FTA Per Game
12.0/18.7
24.3/33.0
Rebounding
Ohio
UofL
Rebounds Per Game
29.7
45.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.7
13.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.0
32.0
Rebound Margin
-9.3
10.6
Defense
Ohio
UofL
Opp. Points Per Game
82.3
67.7
Opp. FG%
47.2
37.2
Opp. 3PT%
38.7
31.3
Steals Per Game
3.3
11.3
Blocks Per Game
2.3
2.7
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.7
17.0
Ball Handling
Ohio
UofL
Assists Per Game
12.0
22.3
Turnovers Per Game
10.7
11.0
Turnover Margin
2.0
6.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.12
2.03
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 98.5 percent chance to win against Ohio. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.2 (4th overall), whereas Ohio has a BPI rating of -0.4 (151st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99 percent chance to take down the Bobcats, with a projected final score of 97-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.31 (9th overall), whereas Ohio has an adjusted efficiency margin of -2.64 (174th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 96 percent chance to take down the Bobcats, with a projected final score of 98-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9364 (5th overall), whereas Ohio has a "Barthag" of .5048 (146th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 99, Ohio 68.
