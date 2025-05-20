Report: Elite '26 PG Taylen Kinney to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has reportedly securing a visit for one of their top targets in the Class of 2026.
Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite point guard and Newport, Ky. native Taylen Kinney will visit the Cardinals on June 5th, according to League Ready's Sam Kayser.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound ball handler is a consensus four-star prospect by the four major recruiting services, and ranks as the No. 4 point guard and 16th-ranked prospect overall by the 247Sports Composite, which puts him as a five-star recruit.
During the Overtime Elite's 2024-25 season, Kinney established himself as one of the top players in the league. Playing for RWE, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game, while also shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on three-point attempts.
Kinney has carried that momentum into the offseason summer circuit as well. Over the first two sessions for the Adidas 3SSB, he is averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for Wildcat Select.
Head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff at Louisville have already invested a lot of time recruiting Kinney. They have watched him at several stops over the last year, including the 3SSB All-American Camp, the KABC Titans Shootout and the Overtime Elite itself.
Louisville has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 cycle, but have offered 23 uncommitted prospects in the cycle. In the more immediate 2025 class, the Cardinals sport a trio of commitments in five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr., plus four-star forwards Mouhamed Camara and Sananda Fru.
(Photo of Taylen Kinney via Instagram)
