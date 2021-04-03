Louisville's Transfer Targets Following Jarrod West's Commitment

An updated look at who the Cardinals are pursuing following the commitment of graduate transfer guard Jarrod West.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There have been a ton of moving parts for the Louisville's men's basketball program since their season officially came to a close in mid March.

Sophomore forward Aidan Igiehon entered the transfer portal, signees guard Bobby Pettiford & forward Eric Van Der Heijden were granted their release from their National Letters of Intent, and graduate transfer guard Charles Minlend confirmed he would not be returning for another season.

In addition to the departures, the Cardinals have received good news since the season ended. Former Miami forward Matt Cross officially signed with Louisville after spending his freshman year with the Canes, and senior forward/center Malik Williams chose to come back for one final year as a Cardinal.

Most recently, Louisville landed the commitment of former Marshall guard Jarrod West. As a result of the graduate transfer's verbal pledge to the Cardinals, Louisville is now back up to a full 13-man scholarship count for the 2021-22 season. This is excluding Williams and graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones, who don't count against next year's limit because of the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

However, head coach Chris Mack is not done scouring the transfer portal. Jones is a player who could wind up departing for the NBA, as could sophomore guard David Johnson. Because of that, and the potential for other players to transfer, Mack has been actively recruiting several prospects in the portal.

But who exactly are the Cardinals actively recruiting? Below is the current list of uncommitted players in the transfer portal that Louisville has reportedly reached out to, in alphabetical order, as well as some Targets who have committed elsewhere (as of Apr. 3):

Mason Faulkner

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 6-1, 190

Previous School: Western Carolina

2020-21 Stat Line: 16.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.8 apg, 45.5 FG%, 35.5 3PT%, 76.2 FT%

College Accolades: All SoCon Third Team (2020-21), All SoCon First Team (2019-20), 2020 SoCon All-Tournament Team

Armaan Franklin

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-4, 195

Previous School: Indiana

2020-21 Stat Line: 11.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 42.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT%, 74.1 FT%

College Accolades: Academic All-Big Ten (2020-21), Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week (12/23/19)

John Harrar

Position: Center

Measurables: 6-9, 240

Previous School: Penn State

2020-21 Stat Line: 8.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 54.9 FG%, 0.00 3PT%, 65.1 FT%

College Accolades: N/A

Noah Locke

Position: Shooting Guard

Measurables: 6-3, 203

Previous School: Florida

2020-21 Stat Line: 10.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 42.5 FG%, 40.4 3PT%, 77.8 FT%

College Accolades: N/A

Rocket Watts

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 6-2, 185

Previous School: Michigan State

2020-21 Stat Line: 7.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 33.6 FG%, 25.3 3PT%, 78.0 FT%

College Accolades: Big Ten All-Freshman (2019-20)

Committed Targets

Jay Heath (Arizona State)

Justin Powell (Tennessee)

