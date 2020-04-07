Louisville Report
Cardinals excluded from SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2020-21

Matthew McGavic

Prior to the NCAA Division I men's tournament's cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament's crescendo was originally scheduled to be last night on Monday, Apr. 6. Following the conclusion of March Madness, now is the usually the time when various sports publications release their iterations of "Way-Too-Early Top 25" rankings for the proceeding college basketball season.

Sports Illustrated is no exception, as staff writer and NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo recently released his own "Way-Too-Early" Top 25 for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Normally, it's not surprising to see Louisville be frequent occupants on lists such as these. However, the Cards are not mentioned on Woo's list, nor are they among the next five out.

When looking at the big picture, it's not hard to understand why Louisville could potentially be left out of the Top 25 (at least right now). They are returning just 8 of their 155 totals starts from the previous season, with Woo citing that "there isn't a lot of continuity" with Louisville losing many of their top rotation players.

The Cardinals are losing seven total players: five to graduation, one to the transfer portal and one to the NBA Draft. Signee Jay Scrubb has also declared for the draft, something that Woo also took into account. Although it is possible that Scrubb will withdraw his name depending on the pre-draft feedback he hears from NBA teams, scouts and representatives.

