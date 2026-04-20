Former Louisville Forward Vangelis Zougris Announces Transfer Destination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Vangelis Zougris is reportedly heading out west to wrap up his time in college.

The former Louisville men's basketball forward has committed to Saint Mary's, according to DraftExpress' Jonathon Givony.

Zougris is the third of the five UofL transfers from this cycle to commit to their new school. Khani Rooths is heading to Oklahoma and Sananda Fru is going to Marquette, while Mouhamed Camara and Kasean Pryor have yet to decide their next stops.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound big man was an end-of-the-bench rotational piece for the majority of the season, but was elevated to a starter for the final six games of the season.

Zougris played in 21 of Louisville's first 29 games of the season, only averaging 2.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.2 minutes during that span. That being said, he averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 63.6 percent in the six games he started. He finished the season averaging 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 27 total appearances.

The 21-year-old native of Peristeri, Greece joined the program last offseason after spending the previous four seasons overseas in his native country playing for Peristeri B.C. in the Greek Basketball League for four seasons. Zougris put up 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists during his final year with PBC.

Louisville is dealing with a lot of roster changeover this offseason, and not just because of the five players heading to the portal. 11 total players are departing the portal, with five more exhausting their eligibility and another heading to NBA Draft.

The Cardinals are only set to return Adrian Wooley and London Johnson, but they've already added a few transfers. Kansas forward, Flory Bidunga, Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad and Arkansas forward Karter Knox have all committed to UofL since the portal opened a couple weeks ago.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Vangelis Zougris: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)