Seven weeks ago, the Louisville football team woke up on a Sunday morning drying out from a rain soaked, turnover ridden, defensive meltdown in Raleigh. Lincoln Kienholz was limping to the bus after playing through an ankle injury, the defense had injuries and eligibility issues all over the secondary and the record had fallen to 2-3, 1-2 in the conference. Some teams would not have gotten off the mat, and the season would have crumbled.

Since then, the Cards have now rattled off six straight victories and positioned themselves back into the AP Top 20. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, the AFROS (America’s Finest Receivers on Saturday’s) and the Louisville defense led the Cards to a senior day blowout win over visiting Pittsburgh 42-10.

Nov 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tre Richardson (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville and Pitt are two programs that have taken the climb together over the last 20 or so years from the Big East to the ACC. The series history heading into the game was 11-11, with Louisville winning the last two, including a come from behind 34-27 at Acrisure Stadium last season.

Pitt started the season 5-0, but starting quarterback Mason Heintschel tore his ACL at Virginia Tech during that fifth win and the season has since spiraled for the Panthers. Pat Narduzzi’s squad fell to 6-5 with Saturday night’s result. With no real threat in the passing game, Louisville was able to stack the box and bring pressure all night.

The Panthers tried two quarterbacks; Holden Geriner went 12-for-20 for 80 yards and two interceptions and Corey Dailey went 3-for-8 for 22 yards. The Panthers were only able to muster up 48 rushing yards on 25 carries, with a long rush of 10 yards. Pitt leading receiver and Louisville transfer Cataurus Hicks was held to one reception and muffed a punt in the first half.

Nov 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kaleb Beasley (10) reacts after a successful tackle against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the seniors on the Louisville defense made it a night to remember. Ben Perry was all over the field, finishing with eight tackles, five solo, an interception and 1.5 tackles for a loss. TJ Capers finished with five tackles, a tackle for a loss and an interception. Kaleb Beasley recovered a fumble, had two deflected passes and five tackles. Tayon Holloway had a sack and four tackles.

Louisville forced four turnovers altogether and scored 21 points off them. The Cards are 24-1 under Jeff Brohm when winning the turnover battle. For the fourth time in the Brohm-era, Louisville held their opponent without an offensive touchdown. The Panthers only recorded eight first downs, the fewest by an FBS opponent against The Ville since Syracuse had seven in a 30-0 loss in 2020.

Nov 21, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) looks for a pass during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The score was 14-10 at the half as Pitt returned a Lincoln Kienholz fumbled for a touchdown and hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired on the first thirty minutes. Louisville’s offense exploded in the second half.

Pitt’s defense was second in the country in rushing yards allowed per game. Keyjuan Brown led the Cards on the ground with 73 yards on 18 carries, Isaac Brown rushed nine times for 30 yards and Tre Richardson had one rush for five yards.

Kienholz was able to catch the Pitt secondary off guard and extend plays, giving his receivers time to get open. The junior signal caller finished the night 25-for-41 through the air for 309 yards and a career high five touchdowns with one interception. Kienholz became the first Louisville quarterback to throw for five touchdowns in a game since Jack Plummer did so in 2023 against Boston College.

His top two targets were Richardson and Lawayne McCoy in his second game back from injury. Richardson pulled in eight receptions for 114 yards and two scores & McCoy snagged five catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns as well. Treyshun Hurry had the other touchdown catch for the Cards.

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Louisville’s Lawayne McCoy scores a touchdown against Pittsburgh’s Kentrail McRae Jr at L&N Field Stadium. Nov. 21, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Richardson and McCoy became the first duo of Louisville receivers to have multiple touchdown receptions in a game since Damian Copeland and Kai De La Cruz did so in a 49-7 win over Ohio in 2013.

Coach Brohm was happy with the team’s effort in their sixth straight win:

“I’m really proud of our football team, to send our seniors out with a win. It was a hard-

fought game. We knew going into it that we were going to face some challenges with

Pittsburgh’s defense. They’re aggressive, they’re always able to stop the run and create

negative plays and they did a good job against us in the first half, we were a little bit rattled

on offense and going the wrong direction. Our defense played well and kept us in the game.

In the second half, I think our offense responded and I think scored pretty much every time

they touched it. It was great to see them come out and rebound. Our defense, once again,

played excellent the entire game. Got off the field, got us the ball back, got turnovers. I just

see that side of the ball getting better and better and, like I said, I like the way our offense

responded in the second half and came through and made plays when we had a chance.

That’s a sign of an unselfish team that’s willing to work hard to find a way to win.”

Next up for Louisville is the Battle for the Governor’s Cup. After rising as high as No. 6 in the College Football Playoff Poll, the Cats have dropped three straight and come into the matchup with a 7-4 record. There will be plenty of story lines with the Louisville connections on both sides. Kickoff is slated for noon and the game will be televised by ESPN2.