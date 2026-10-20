Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The Carolina Panthers are 3-2 on the season, but that's good enough for a 1.5-game lead in the division over the likes of the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

They'll now play in their second divisional game of the season when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are now 1-5 and in significant danger of falling out of the NFC South race. Jalon Daniels has been their quarterback for the past three weeks, but there's a chance that Baker Mayfield will make his return on Sunday. If he does, will it be too little too late?

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers +3 (-102)

Panthers -3 (-118)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +140

Panthers -175

Total

OVER 44.5 (-110)

UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Buccaneers vs. Panthers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Buccaneers record: 1-5

Panthers record: 3-2

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Trends

The Panthers are 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The Buccaneers are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Buccaneers' last 10 games

The Panthers are 3-2 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 7-3 in the Panthers' last 10 games

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Injury Reports

Buccaneers Injury Report

Baker Mayfield, QB - Questionable

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

Sean Tucker, RB - Questionable

Antoine Winfield Jr., - Doubtful

David Sills V, WR - IR-R

Panthers Injury Report

AJ Dillon, RB - Questionable

Thomas Incoom, LB - Questionable

Monroe Freeling, OT - Questionable

Jonathan Brooks, RB - IR

Cam Jackson, DT - IR

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch

Bryce Young, QB - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young has taken a significant step forward in his development this season. He's ninth among quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and 12th in completion percentage over expected. If he keeps this up, the Panthers are going to be in the driver's seat to win the NFC South.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Buccaneers to win this game outright:

It's time to sell high on this Panthers team. Their offense has been phenomenal to start the year, but I have plenty of questions surrounding the ability of some of the defenses they've had to face. Once they started facing top-10 defenses, I wouldn't be surprised to see them significantly regress. It could start this weekend when they take on a Tampa Bay defense that's fourth in opponent EPA per play and eighth in opponent success rate.

I'm going to get in on the Bucs early this week and hope that Baker Mayfield ends up returning to action. If he starts on Sunday, we'll likely get some nice closing line value on the Buccaneers.

Pick: Buccaneers +140 via BetMGM

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