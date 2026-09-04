Five Rebels Who Could Swing Sunday: Ole Miss Stars to Watch Against Louisville

The Ole Miss Rebels come into Sunday’s matchup with Louisville returning 10 starters from a team that went to the College Football Playoff semifinals a season ago. First year head coach Pete Golding has a backfield that features two preseason Heisman trophy candidates.

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown (was DC at Louisville from 2019-2022) led a unit that gave up 26 points per game in SEC play a season ago, up from 18 points per game in 2024. With transfer additions, Brown will have nine players who were starters at their respective schools a season ago. With that experience, he hopes to have a defense more like their 2024 edition that gave up the fewest ppg for the Reb since 1993.

Here are the Ole Miss players to keep an eye on:

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss, QB (#6)

The SEC coaches voted Chambliss the 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year after he assumed the starting role early in the season when Austin Simmons got injured. Chambliss started the rest of the way, completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also accounted for 527 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Chambliss shined in the Rebels two wins in the playoff, accounting for 318 yards and three scores in a win vs Tulane and 377 yards and two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. The signal-caller also won a national championship at the Division II level with Ferris State before his time in Oxford.

Louisville will need to contain Chambliss; he dissects defenses when he gets out of the pocket. Ole Miss will have new tackles this year on the offensive line and the three headed edge rushing monster of Clev Lubin, AJ Green and Tyler Thompson will need to get pressure early and often. Chambliss won an offseason appeal & this will be his sixth college season.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy, RB (#5)

This game will be one of the top head-to-head running back matchups in the country this season with Kewan Lacy in the Rebels backfield and Isaac Brown in the Cardinals backfield. Lacy led the country in carries a season ago with 306 going for 1,567 yard and 24 scores. He caught another 29 balls for 177 yards.

His best game of the season was against Florida when he went for 224 yards on 31 carries and three scores. The Rebs won 34-24. Even though Lacy led the country in carries, he only fumbled twice, losing one. Almost every All-American list featured the back.

He is 5’11 205 pounds and has breakaway speed. He was credited with forcing 89 missed tackles a season ago. The Louisville defensive line will need to clog the gaps immediately, because if Lacy finds a hole he will accelerate.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) strip sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins, LB/DE (#4)

A five-star linebacker in the Class of 2023 and #1 player in the state of Mississippi, Perkins elected to stay home and play for the Rebels. Perkins is entering his senior season and has started 25 games. He is a speedy backer and can play sideline to sideline & track down ball carriers.

Last season, he finished second on the team with 81 tackles, 41 of them being solo stops. In the Sugar Bowl vs Georgia, Perkins had six tackles, two of which being TFLs, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He is tabbed a preseason third team All-American by Athlon and Phil Steele.

With Louisville starting four new offensive linemen & transfer tackle Anwar O’Neal being out for the opener, the Cards will have their hands full containing Perkins. During coach Jeff Brohm’s weekly radio show on Wednesday, he confirmed senior interior lineman Lance Robinson will bounce out and start at tackle for Sunday’s game.

Syracuse offensive lineman Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (57) lifts Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) in celebration after a touchdown during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johntay Cook II, WR (#0)

Cook is a speedy 5’10 receiver that is transferring to Ole Miss after leading the Syracuse wide receiver room in 2025. He had 45 receptions for 549 and two scores with the Orange a season ago.

The DeSoto, Texas native was a Top-30 national recruit in the Class of 2023 and spent his first two seasons at Texas. During his time in Austin he appeared in 20 games and reached the CFP semifinal in 2024. As a Longhorn, he recorded 16 catches for 273 yards and two scores.

Ole Miss loses four of their five top receiving targets in terms of production from last year, so Cook will be targeted immediately. Another receiver to watch is Caleb Odom. Odom is a 6’5 receiver that returns from a season ago and is a matchup problem, however one of Louisville’s strengths is the sheer size of their secondary.

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University defensive back Edwin Joseph celebrates a tackle against Georgia Tech with defensive back Conrad Hussey at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Edwin Joseph, S (#14)

Joseph is a transfer safety from Florida State. He appeared in 28 games for the Seminoles over three seasons, 10 of which he started. He recorded 37 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups and forced a fumble. He was given the Devaugh Darling Award as FSU’s Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2024 as a redshirt.

Hia strength is playing man coverage on routes, and he does a great job of roaming the secondary and breaking on passes. Louisville will be marching out a first time starter in Lincoln Kienholz. While the Cardinals will most likely not try to beat Ole Miss with a vertical passing attack, Joseph is a defender Kienholz will have to keep the ball away from.