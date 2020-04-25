Louisville Report
2020 NFL Draft: Louisville Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Matthew McGavic

By the time the 2020 NFL Draft started on April 23rd, 27 members of the Louisville Cardinals football team were eligible to be selected by one of the 32 NFL clubs: 26 upperclassmen and 1 underclassmen.

Out of those 27 players, only Mekhi Becton heard his name get called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The First-Team All-ACC offensive tackle was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft.

Just because only one of the 27 eligible Cards were drafted, that does not mean dreams of playing at the next level were dashed for the other 26. Now they have the opportunity to sign with any team they choose as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).

Being an undrafted free agent does not necessarily imply you will have a short or lackluster NFL career. Notable undrafted free agents include: Tony Romo, Wes Welker, Antonio Gates, Jeff Saturday, James Harrison, Adam Vinatieri and Hall of Famers Lou Groza, Dick "Night Train" Lane, John Randle, Kurt Warner & Warren Moon.

As former Cards sign UDFA contracts in the coming hours and days after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, they will be added to the following list.

Louisville players who have signed 2020 UDFA contracts:

