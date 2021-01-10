Louisville's 2021 Early Enrollees Arriving On Campus

With the spring semester about to start, a handful of Louisville football's early enrollees are making their way to campus.

(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Allen Eyestone/Palm Beach Post)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a disappointing 2020 campaign, last month, the University of Louisville football program countered that by taking a massive step in the right direction not long after the end of the regular season.

In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach of the Cardinals, Scott Satterfield was able to secure Letters of Intent from 21 Class of 2021 prospects during the Early Signing Period. This included a few elite prospects on both sides of the ball, culminating in what is arguably one of the best on-paper recruiting classes in program history.

As is customary with recruiting, this class has quite a few prospects who will be able to complete their high school careers a semester early, and join the program as early enrollees to get a head start on their development and familiarity with the program.

Per Louisville Athletics, ten prospects will be joining the Cardinals for the 2021 spring semester: wide receivers Ahmari Huggins-Bruce & Demetrius Cannon, running back Trevion Cooley, offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez, defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, cornerbacks Derrick Edwards III & Kani Walker and safeties Bralyn Oliver, TJ Quinn & Benjamin Perry.

With Louisville's 2021 spring semester set to begin on Monday, Jan. 11. several of these early enrollees have started making their way down to campus. As of the Sunday morning before classes start, five has officially made it to campus.

Perry, Huggins-Bruce and Gillotte each posted to Twitter that they had arrived or were arriving this past Saturday, and offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford posted a picture of him with Gonzalez & Cooley that same day.

Cannon stated that he would arriving next Saturday, Jan. 16. The other four early enrollees have yet to announce their presence on campus, but are still expected to enroll early.

It's always a great sight to see when parts of your recruiting class enroll early at any program, but it is especially the case with this crop of early enrollees for Louisville.

First and foremost, the Cards top two signees in Cooley & Perry are among those who will be getting a leg up in their adjustment to the next level. They are the No. 1 & No. 2 signees for Louisville according to 247Sports, and Perry was slated to play in the Under Armour All-American Game before it was cancelled.

The Cardinals' two wide receiver signees in the class are also joining early, something that will certainly benefit the program due to both Dez Fitzpatrick & Tutu Atwell leaving for the NFL Draft.

On the other side of the ball, Louisville will be welcoming early five of their six defensive back commits, including all three safeties. This bodes well for Louisville considering both starting safeties Isaiah Hayes & Russ Yeast are leaving the program, as well as starter/key reserve Marlon Character.

Along with the 21 signees form the Early Signing Period, Louisville is also welcome three transfers: Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bryan Hudson, Georgia Southern safety Kenderick Duncan Jr. and Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts.

Class of 2021 outside linebacker Jaraye Williams is also committed to the Cards, but has yet to sign an NLI. Louisville ended their 2020 season with a 4-7 record, and a 3-7 mark in ACC play.

