Louisville to Face Washington in Sun Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the Louisville football program has finally learned their postseason draw.
The Cardinals have been selected to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, and will face Washington on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Pass, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. MST/2:00 p.m. EST.
Second-year head coach Jeff Brohm has guided Louisville to back-to-back bowl games, but is looking for his first win after UofL fell 42-28 to USC in the Holiday Bowl last year. The Cardinals are heading to their 13th bowl appearance over the last 15 seasons, their 22nd bowl appearance over the last 27 seasons, and their 27th overall.
Picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the preseason, Louisville finished the 2024 regular season at 8-4, while going 5-3 in ACC play. The Cardinals had 12 players named to the 2024 All-ACC Team, which included wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks earning a First-Team nod, and running back Isaac Brown being named the Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year.
One season removed from being the national runner-up, the Huskies went 6-6 during the 2024 regular season, including 4-5 in the Big Ten during their first season in the the conference. Led by first-year head coach Jedd Fisch after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, UW went a perfect 6-0 at home, but were 0-6 away from Husky Stadium.
(Photo of Tahveon Nicholson: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
