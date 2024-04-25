2024 NFL Draft | Louisville Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, the 2024 NFL Draft is finally here. Mock draft and big board season is now behind us, and soon we will find out where the top talents in college football will be heading to start their professional careers.
This year, there is no shortage of Cardinals that are in the draft pool. 13 players from the Louisville football program have either graduated or declared early in hopes of hearing their name called on draft night.
Out of that group, four players have separated themselves from the others. Running backs Jarwhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo, wide receiver Jamari Thrash and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. are the former Cards who have the highest chance of getting selected.
Related: Mock Draft Roundup: Where Louisville's Top Prospects are Projected to Land
Brownlee is the slight favorite to be the first of the four taken off the board. While hit-or-miss at times, his aggressive, physical and competitive nature is something that NFL scouts are very intrigued by, not to mention that the 6-foot-0, 190-pound corner had a good showing at Louisville's Pro Day. He has snuck into the back part of day two (rounds 2-3) in some mocks, but has routinely fallen squarely in the 4-5 round range.
Related: Jarvis Brownlee Jr. 2024 NFL Draft Profile
However, don't be surprised if it's Thrash who is the one who gets picked up first. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver's savviness and route running ability is what scouts and draft pundits are most attracted to, but they are wary of his frame and overall physicality. Like Brownlee, he could go as high as late day two, but will most likely be an early day three pickup. Some have even tabbed him as a sixth round selection.
Related: Jamari Thrash 2024 NFL Draft Profile
As for Guerendo, he's been the near-consensus pick to be the third former Cardinal drafted. While the 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back is older and has a relative lack of production as a career backup, his phenomenal performance at the NFL Combine almost guaranteed he will be drafted. Mocks have routinely tabbed him in rounds 5-6, dipping as low as the final round seven in some.
Related: Isaac Guerendo 2024 NFL Draft Profile
What about Jordan? Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that the 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back will get selected at all. Most scouts question his NFL future due to both his frame/durability concerns and - like Guerendo - his age. Some mocks have Jordan as a seventh round pick, while most have him completely undrafted.
Related: Jawhar Jordan 2024 NFL Draft Profile
Outside of those four, there are a few other Cardinals that have been generating some pre-draft buzz. Center Bryan Hudson has appeared in a couple mocks as a late day three selection, as has cornerback Storm Duck.
Even if Hudson or Duck are not drafted, expect them - as well as quarterback Jack Plummer - to be among the more sought after priority free agents. They will have the opportunity to sign with any team they choose as an undrafted free agent, or UDFA, following the end of the draft if they go unselected.
Other former Cardinals hoping to be drafted or sign as a UDFA are: quarterback Brock Domann, tight end Joey Gatewood, offensive tackles Eric Miller and Willie Tyler IV, linebacker Gilbert Frierson and safety Cam'Ron Kelly.
The 2024 NFL Draft will begin with round one on Thursday, Apr. 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Rounds 2-3 will start on Friday, Apr. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST, and rounds 4-7 on Saturday, Apr. 27 starting at 12:00 p.m. EST. The entire draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.
(Photo of Jamari Thrash: Trevor Ruszkowski - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter