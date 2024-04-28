2024 NFL Draft | Louisville Recap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024 National Football League Draft is now officially in the books.
As expected, the Louisville football program had a solid presence in this year's draft. In total, four Cardinals heard their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and five others - as of Apr. 28 - have signed undrafted free agent deals. Louisville has now had 140 all-time selections in the NFL Draft.
Here's who got selected, when they got selected, and whom by:
Isaac Guerendo
Selection: No. 129 overall, fourth round
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: Running Back
Assisted by phenomenal performances at both the NFL Combine and Louisville's Pro Day, Guerendo wound up becoming the first Cardinal to come off the board. He also became the first Louisville running back to be drafted since Bilal Powell went to the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound back exploded in the second half of the 2023 season, rushing 72 times for 558 yards and eight touchdowns in the final six games of the year. He finished the season with 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 rushes, along with 22 receptions for 234 yards to total 1,044 yards from scrimmage.
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Selection: No. 146 overall, fifth round
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: Cornerback
Brownlee is another Cardinal where at both the Combine and Pro Day helped to boost his stock. His selection also marked to back-to-back drafts where a Louisville corner was selected after Kei'Trel Clark was draft by Arizona in the sixth round last year.
While he was somewhat limited in the final few games of the season due to a foot injury, Brownlee was still among one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC. In 11 games and nine starts this past season, the 6-foot, 190-pound corner logged 30 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Jamari Thrash
Selection: No. 156 overall, fifth round
Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: Wide Receiver
Just ten picks after Brownlee was picked, Thrash was the next to come off the board. With his selection, it marked the first time that the Cardinals had three players drafted in back-to-back NFL Drafts since 2014-15.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wideout was limited at times in the second half of the 2023 season due to a wrist injury, but he was still one of the top receivers in the ACC. Playing in 12 of Louisville's 13 games, all of which were starts, Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 yards and six touchdowns, all of which led the team. His yardage mark was good for third in the ACC while his reception total came in at fourth, getting named a Second-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
Jawhar Jordan
Selection: No. 205 overall, sixth round
Team: Houston Texans
Position: Running Back
Jordan was the final Louisville player to be drafted this year. His selection marked the first time since 2018 that the Cardinals have had four players taken in a single draft, and the first time since Michael Bush and Kolby Smith in 2007 that Louisville had two running backs taken in a single draft.
Despite being limited by a nagging hamstring injury in the second half of the season, Jordan still finished as one of the top running backs in the ACC. The 5-foot-9, 172-pound all-purpose back ran for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns on 181 rushes, while also catching 21 passes out of the backfield for 246 yards and a touchdown, getting named a First-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
Undrafted Free Agent Signings
After the draft concluded, a few Cardinals capitalized on the opportunity to sign as an undrafted free agent. Almost immediately, quarterback Jack Plummer, center Bryan Hudson, cornerback Storm Duck and offensive tackle Eric Miller all inked UDFA deals. The next day, Willie Tyler also signed a UDFA contract.
Plummer is heading to the Carolina Panthers, Hudson is going to the Detroit Lions, Duck is en route to the Miami Dolphins, Miller is making the short trip to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Tyler is heading to the New York Jets.
Out of the 13 Louisville players in the 2024 NFL Draft pool, four did got get selected or have not yet signed a UDFA contract: quarterback Brock Domann, tight end Joey Gatewood, linebacker Gilbert Frierson and safety Cam'Ron Kelly.
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal and USA)
