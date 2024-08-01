Louisville OL Michael Gonzalez, DE Ashton Gillotte Named to Preseason All-ACC Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed being voted to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference race according to a preseason poll of 170 media members across the league, the Louisville football program received more preseason recognition from the conference.
The ACC announced their 27-member 2024 All-ACC Preseason Football Team on Wednesday, with offensive guard Michael Gonzalez and defensive end Ashton Gillotte being named.
Last season, Gonzalez was not only one of Louisville's best offensive linemen, but one of the best in all of the ACC.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound left guard was Louisville's highest-graded pass blocker with a 77.9 grade, and was second behind center Bryan Hudson in run blocking with a 67.3 grade. He allowed just 14 pressures in 926 snaps across 14 starts.
Over the course of the 2023 season, Gillotte was not only the most impactful defender for Louisville, he was one of the top defensive linemen in all of college football.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound star edge rusher collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.0 tackles overall. His sack total led the ACC, was good for eighth in the FBS, and is currently ninth on the single-season sack list in Louisville history. He earned multiple Second-Team All-American nods for his efforts.
Last season, Louisville finished 10-4 overall and 7-1 in ACC play under first year head coach Jeff Brohm. This included the Cardinals' first ever appearance in the ACC Championship, though UofL fell 16-6 to Florida State.
Louisville will begin the 2024 season with an FCS vs. FBS matchup, hosting Austin Peay at L&N Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:00 p.m.
(Photo of Michael Gonzalez: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
