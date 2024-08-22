Louisville Football 2024 Season Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long and tortuous offseason is almost over, and the 2024 college football season is just around the corner. Week Zero gets underway this Saturday, with most programs in Division I returning to the gridiron next weekend. For the University of Louisville football program, they are gearing up for their second season under head coach Jeff Brohm.
Following Scott Satterfield's surprise departure for Cincinnati, the Cardinals brought in Purdue head coach and former UofL quarterback Jeff Brohm to take over. In Brohm's first year back with his alma mater, he helped guide Louisville to their best season in a decade. While they did end the year on a three-game losing streak, the Cardinals went 10-4 for their first double-digit win season since 2013, and made their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game.
Heading into year two of the Brohm era, there is reason to believe that the success experienced in year one was not simply a flash in the pan. While Louisville did lose some production via the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, Brohm and his staff orchestrated yet another wonderful job with roster management. Between being able to retain a multiple upper tier playmakers and signing the No. 1 portal class in college football, the Cardinals have arguably an even more talented roster than they did last season.
As a result, when combined with Brohm's reputation as a head coach, Louisville is entering the 2024 season with somewhat high expectations. The Cardinals are regarded as a fringe top-25 squad, and have been generating some buzz when it comes to potentially cracking the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
So what does all this likely mean for the actual on-field product this season? Let's dive in and break it all down:
A Look at the Offense
Historically, Jeff Brohm-led teams have been known for their offensive prowess, especially when it comes to passing the ball. During his nine combined seasons as the head coach at Western Kentucky and at Purdue, he posted a top-25 passing attack every year but his first season with the Boilermakers in 2017, and had a top-five aerial assault four times. While there had been four prior seasons where his teams ranked outside the top-50 in terms of total offense, usually, Brohm had zero issue getting in shootouts to win his games in the past.
However, last season, the Louisville offense looked much different than many expected. It was a unit that was good, but not great, finishing with the No. 41 total offense (415.1 YPG) and No. 43 scoring offense (30.7 PPG). Quarterback Jack Plummer did manage to earn Third-Team All-ACC honors, but made way too many mistakes for a sixth-year quarterback, resulting in Louisville finishing with just to No. 56 passing offense (236.6 PYPG).
With Plummer exhausting his eligibility and now fighting for a spot on the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster, Louisville had to find someone new to take over the reigns of his offense for the third season in a row. This time, Brohm brought in Texas Tech and Oregon transfer Tyler Shough.
Shough is entering his seventh and final year of college, spending his first three years as a Duck before spending the last three as a Red Raider. In 26 career games at both Oregon and Texas Tech, he has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
During the course of spring ball and fall camp, Shough's NFL potential was clear and present. While there were some times where his aggressive approach came back to bite him, Shough consistently was able to make the throws that Plummer simply could not make last year. He displayed a near-effortless and consistently accurate ability to sling the ball downfield, not to mention that he does have the capability to extend and make plays with his legs - something that Plummer could not do.
That being said, there is a gargantuan elephant in the room - Shough's injury history. He was unable to play a full season in each of his three seasons with Texas Tech, suffering a broken collarbone in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and a broken fibula last season. Louisville conducted numerous tests on Shough earlier this year, and they chalked up his injuries to essentially being extremely unlucky. Still, Shough's ability to play the whole season is without a doubt the biggest question surrounding the program as a whole.
Shough's ability to play his first full season since the COVID year is crucial because, on paper, he has a better supporting cast in the passing game than Plummer had. Outside of Jamari Thrash, who is now with the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver room was extremely inconsistent from a game-to-game basis. The tight end room had virtually no viable pass-catching options, and didn't begin to take steps forward until the final few weeks of the season. This offseason, the Cardinals upgraded at both spots.
At wide receiver, the conversation was set to begin with Caullin Lacy. The South Alabama transfer was one of the most prolific wide receivers in all of college football last season, catching 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns. However, the wideout suffered a broken collarbone on the final day of fall camp, and is set to miss an "extended period of time."
Fortunately, Louisville still has a pair of go-to options at wide receiver in Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks and returner Chris Bell. Brooks was limited due to injury last season, but the former five-star prospect was a reliable force during his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, and began to round back into form in fall camp. As for Bell, he seems to have taken massive steps forward in terms of his route running and overall physicality, and could be the offense's breakout player this season.
Brohm's offenses have always had a "feed the studs" approach, so expect Brooks and Bell to get most of the targets. Guys like Cataurus Hicks, Jadon Thompson, Jahliil McClain and JoJo Stone had plenty of individual moments in fall camp where they stood out, though Brohm recently bemoaned the lack of consistent playmakers in camp beyond the starters. Someone in this group will have to step forward while Lacy is out.
One key area for Brohm-led offenses is a reliable pass-catching tight end, and fortunately, Louisville has a few options this time around. Mark Redman was one of the best tight ends in the Mountain West for the last two seasons while at San Diego State, and while he wasn't able to join until the fall and was a bit slow to start, he really picked things up during the end of fall camp.
Additionally, returners Jamari Johnson and Nate Kurisky both seem to now be completely comfortable as pass catchers. Transfers Izayah Cummings and Jaleel Skinner have also had noteworthy moments in spring ball and fall camp. Time will tell if there is an All-ACC caliber performer at tight end this season, but the onus to make plays in the passing game will not rest solely on the wide receivers' shoulders.
Last season, instead of excelling when passing the ball, Louisville made their hay offensively on the ground. This was thanks to the efforts of both Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo, who combined for 2,418 yards from scrimmage and helped the Cardinals post the No. 37 rushing offense (178.5 RYPG) in the FBS.
But with both backs now in the NFL, Louisville's left with some questions - but also some potential - at the position. It will likely be a running-back-by committee approach mainly between Maurice Turner and Miami transfer Donald Chaney Jr. Turner is Louisville's most well-rounded back and top threat as a pass catcher, while Chaney brings a physical and gritty play style. Also, don't count out true freshman Isaac Brown to crack the rotation, who has a case as the fastest player on the roster and had several standout moments in camp.
However, this all means nothing if the offensive line can't keep Shough upright (or healthy), or pave open consistent holes for the backs. Last season, Louisville's line was good in one regard and below average in another, ranking 51st nationally in tackles for loss allowed (5.29) but 81st in sacks allowed (2.29).
That being said, despite losing three starters (including the best lineman in the ACC in Bryan Hudson), Louisville's coaching staff is very high on the O-line for 2024. Experienced veterans like Michael Gonzalez, Renato Brown and Austin Collins are back, while transfer newcomers such as Monroe Mills, Jonathan Mendoza, Pete Nygra and Rasheed Miller have looked very good in spring ball and fall camp.
A Look at the Defense
Instead of the offense being ahead of the defense in year one of the Brohm era, the exact opposite came to pass. While Louisville's defensive efforts certainly took a step back over the final months, they still finished with the No. 1 red zone defense (67.6 percent), the No. 9 rushing defense (99.8 RYAPG) No. 10 third down defense (29.8 percent), No. 21 total defense (317.1 YAPG) and No. 33 scoring defense (21.3 PAPG).
The strength of the defense last season was in their front seven, and specifically on their defensive line. This was partially due to the fact that their 4-2-5 scheme places a large emphasis on linemen winning one-on-one battles, but the Cardinals were also fairly deep on the line as well. This season, they're even deeper, and the defensive line has a case for best position group on the roster.
For starters, this is an area of the field that is headlined by one of the best players in all of college football. Defensive end Ashton Gillotte is coming off of a 14.5 TFL and 11.0 sack season, but opted to come back for his senior season. He has an elite blend of strength, bend and a high motor that makes him a near-lock to be a high draft NFL Draft pick next April.
But it's not just the Ashton Gillotte show on the line. In fact, Louisville's two-deep at all four spots is chock full of proven playmakers. While Mason Reiger is likely going to be out for the season, Louisville has several options to put opposite of or in place of Gillotte. Ramon Puryear is back out on the edge, and looked uber-explosive in camp. Impact transfer newcomers like Myles Jernigan, Tramel Logan and Richard Kinley have plenty of experience. Even Adonijah Green got some run with the ones in camp.
Like at the edges, the middle of the line also has plenty of capable players, and will very likely see guys consistently cycle in and out. Longtime unsung heroes Dezmond Tell and Jared Dawson are back, newcomers Thor Griffith and Jordan Guerad were some of the top interior D-line transfers in this cycle, while fellow transfer Rene Konga even stood out early in camp.
Combine that with solid position versatility, Louisville has the ability to mix and match several different lineups on the D-line while still being able to get pressure in the backfield. On paper, the Cardinals have one of - if the not the best - defensive lines in the ACC.
As loaded as Louisville is on their defensive line, their secondary has a chance to be as impactful. While this unit was mostly to blame for the defensive slide to end the 2023 campaign, they also have a great blend of returning production and impactful newcomers.
The crown jewel of this unit is undoubtedly Quincy Riley. He was one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the FBS last season after posting an ACC-best 15 pass defenses (three picks + 12 pass breakups), and heads into the year as one of the best defensive backs in college football. He was arguably the best player for Louisville in both spring ball and fall camp, coupling his elite football IQ with an enhanced physical profile.
The rest of the cornerback room is not too shabby, either. Louisville's three transfer corners - Corey Thornton (UCF), Tahveon Nicholson (Illinois) and Tayon Holloway (UNC) - all have solid production at their previous stops, and have excelled all offseason. Aaron Williams has also had moments of brilliance in his first healthy offseason.
Louisville's safety room also has very good two-deep depth as well. M.J. Griffin is in line to return after missing all of 2023 due to injury, and seemingly rounded back into his pre-injury form - when he played a crucial role on the defensive turnaround in 2022 - during fall camp. All-ACC selection Devin Neal is running it back as well, while Tennessee transfer Tamarion McDonald has looked great at multiple spots in the secondary during camp. D'Angelo Hutchinson also received some reps with the ones as well, and should be a part of the main safety rotation.
Like it was last season, linebacker is the area of the field that has the least amount of depth on the defense. Unlike last season, that's more of a testament to the depth of the D-line and secondary. Instead of being perceived as a "weak link," inside linebacker has a mix of proven production and upside.
T.J. Quinn broke out in a massive way last season, and wound up leading the team in tackle thanks to his ability to stonewall the run game. Starting next to him in the 4-2-5 scheme is this season's top breakout candidate in Stanquan Clark, who had flashes of brilliance as a true freshman and has carried that momentum into the offseason. Texas A&M transfer Jurriente Davis also figures to be a key rotational piece are showcasing his physicality in fall camp.
The X-Factor for the defense will be over at STAR position, which is a linebacker/safety hybrid. Benjamin Perry is coming off of his best season at the collegiate level, playing a key role in Louisville's efforts against the run last season. Behind him, Antonio Watts once again stood out in fall camp, and McDonald got plenty of run here in pass coverage fronts.
A Look at the Special Teams
Special teams, quite frankly, left a lot to be desired last season for Louisville. Whether they were returning the punt/kickoff or defending the opposing punt/kick returner, the Cardinals were in the bottom half of the ACC. Not to mention the punts and kicks themselves were very hit-or-miss at times (pun intended).
To Louisville's credit, they seemingly spent a lot more time on special teams blocking in spring ball and in fall camp than they did last offseason. Time will tell if this helps improve their performance on the game field, but at least they are making a cognizant effort to fix it.
At placekicker, Brock Travelstead has the inside track to be the day one starter again. He was up-and-down last season, no doubt, but during fall camp, he did seem to be taking steps forward in terms of his consistency. Though if he struggles to start the season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nick Keller get some run here, as he is starting to come along as a collegiate kicker.
As far as punting and kickoffs goes, Louisville wasn't great in this department last season, but it seems to be moving in the right direction. Brady Hodges is the incumbent punter and appears to have added some distance to his kicks, but Carter Schwartz looked to have the most hang time in camp. Regardless of who wins this battle, it will come down to pure consistency.
As far as punt and kick returners go, Louisville has been experimenting with different players since their go-to at both positions have moved on. Guys like Turner, Thompson, Riley and Hicks got the most run here as returners during fall camp, so it will likely be one of these four.
Bottom Line
In the preseason, Louisville was voted to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference race. But like last season's Cardinals squad, this is a team that does have that potential to crack the top three in the conference and become a contender for the conference title.
Brohm was able to take Louisville to the conference title game in his first year at the helm, and upgraded the depth to an already talented team at multiple positions. It's not inconceivable to picture the Cardinals in the thick of the ACC arms race late in the season.
That being said, the biggest obstacle to a return to Charlotte or another double-digit win season is their schedule, which is much harder than last season's. They avoid Florida State, but host Miami and SMU, and also have to travel to Clemson. Additionally, their non-conference road trips to Notre Dame and Kentucky will not be easy. The bottom seven games on the schedule are mostly doable, but the top five are extremely difficult. Not to mention that Brohm always seems to have one game per year where he loses to an opponent that he shouldn't (see: Pitt 2023).
In terms of what to expect from this team from a win/loss standpoint, depending on how things shakes out, the most likely result is an 8-4 or 9-3 campaign. While the on-paper team is better than the 2023 squad, the schedule took a massive step forward in terms of difficulty.
That being said, an 8-4 mark seems to be close to the floor for what Louisville is capable of this upcoming season. The Cardinals have phenomenal starting playmakers, as well as great depth at the majority of their positions. If the dominoes all fall the right way again like they did last season, Louisville could find themselves back in late season contention for the ACC title.
