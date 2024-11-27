Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2024 Week 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - How about a trip to Jacksonville for the Holidays?
The Louisville football program's postseason projections have been all over the place during the course of the season. But with one week left in the regular season, bowl projectors are in near-uniformity.
Of the nine major bowl projectors, seven of them are forecasting Louisville to head to the Gator Bowl. As for who the Cardinals would face is still a massive question considering the SEC's standing are a jumbled mess, but unless there is major chaos, it seems like Louisville is heading to the Sunshine State this postseason.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 8, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With 13 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. LSU
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
CBS
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
247Sports
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. Tulane
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lasson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Ole Miss
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Action Network
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST
College Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Iowa State
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
