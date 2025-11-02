Louisville Football Jumps Into Top-15 of Week 11 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program earned a hard fought win this past weekend, and when you combine that with yet another wild weekend across college football, they're making another up the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 ACC) garnered 827 points in week 11 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 16 in last week’s poll to No. 14 this week. It's their highest ranking in the AP Poll since being No. 9 in week 13 of the 2023 poll.
While Louisville did emerge victorious at Virginia Tech this past weekend, they had to pull themselves out of another hole. Trailing 16-7 at halftime, the Cardinals scored three unanswered touchdowns to escape Lane Stadium with a 28-16 win. capturing their fourth comeback win of the season. UofL ran for 231 yards, while holding VT to just 240 yards of offense.
Next up, Louisville will come back home to L&N Stadium for a matchup with Cal. Kickoff against the Golden Bears is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week 11)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State (1,653 - 54)
2. Indiana (1,591 - 11)
3. Texas A&M (1,523 - 1)
4. Alabama (1,447)
5. Georgia (1,364)
6. Oregon (1,293)
7. Ole Miss (1,263)
8. BYU (1,207)
9. Texas Tech (1,091)
10. Notre Dame (1,071)
11. Oklahoma (850)
12. Virginia (838)
13. Texas (835)
14. Louisville (827)
15. Vanderbilt (698)
16. Georgia Tech (667)
17. Utah (560)
18. Miami (558)
19. Missouri (491)
20. USC (453)
21. Michigan (344)
22. Memphis (224)
23. Tennessee (171)
24. Washington (110)
25. Cincinnati (77)
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego St. 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona St. 4.
