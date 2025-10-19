Louisville Football Jumps Into Week Nine AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dwelling in the "others receiving votes" section for the majority of the year, the Louisville football program has finally cracked the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (5-1, 2-1 ACC) garnered 458 points in week nine of the AP Top 25, going from being unranked to landing at No. 19 in the poll. It's Louisville's first appearance in the AP Poll since they were ranked at No. 22 in week 12 of last season's poll.
The Cardinals earned a massive victory this past Friday night, as they were able to topple No. 2 Miami 24-21 in South Florida. Louisville's defense picked off Canes QB Carson Beck four times, wide receiver Chris Bell caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 113 yards on 15 carries.
Next up, Louisville returns home to L&N Stadium for a matchup with Boston College. Kickoff against the Eagles is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Nine)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State (1,643 - 60)
2. Indiana (1,583 - 6)
3. Texas A&M (1,499)
4. Alabama (1,463)
5. Georgia (1,360)
6. Oregon (1,317)
7. Georgia Tech (1,143)
8. Ole Miss (1,119)
9. Miami (1,073)
10. Vanderbilt (1,031)
11. BYU (975)
12. Notre Dame (964)
13. Oklahoma (882)
14. Texas Tech (782)
15. Missouri (748)
16. Virginia (624)
17. Tennessee (527)
18. USF (501)
19. Louisville (458)
20. LSU (388)
21. Cincinnati (350)
22. Texas (318)
23. Illinois (168)
24. Arizona State (155)
25. Michigan (123)
Others receiving votes:
Southern Cal 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.
(Photo of Louisville Players: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
