Despite Loss, Louisville Football Still Receiving Votes in Week Seven AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program's undefeated start to the 2025 season has come to an end, a handful of voters in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll still regard them as a ranked team
The Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) garnered 3 points in week seven of the AP Top 25, remaining in the "others receiving votes" section. Louisville has received votes in every AP Poll released so far this season, but have yet to crack the top-25.
This past Saturday, Louisville was dealt their first loss of the season - a 30-27 overtime loss to then-No. 24 Virginia. The loss came despite the Cardinals out-gaining the Cavaliers 383 yards to 237, but a scoop-and-score and a pick-six proved to be the difference in the end.
Next up, Louisville heads into the second and final bye week of the 2025 season. They'll travel to Miami on the other side of the bye, with kickoff against the Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025 Week Seven)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Ohio State (1,620 - 40)
2. Miami (1,579 - 21)
3. Oregon (1,542 - 5)
4. Ole Miss (1,376)
5. Texas A&M (1,361)
6. Oklahoma (1,346)
7. Indiana (1,213)
8. Alabama (1,202)
9. Texas Tech (1,135)
10. Georgia (1,084)
11. LSU (949)
12 Tennessee (892)
13. Georgia Tech (782)
14. Missouri (775)
15. Michigan (707)
16. Notre Dame (610)
17. Illinois (522)
18. BYU (463)
19. Virginia (452)
20. Vanderbilt (407)
21. Arizona State (214)
22. Iowa State (165)
23. Memphis (153)
24. South Florida (150)
25. Florida State (147)
Others receiving votes:
Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn St. 97, Utah 84, Nebraska 60, Southern Cal 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Washington 10, Mississippi St. 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1.
(Photo of Tayon Holloway: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
