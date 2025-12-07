Louisville to Face Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the conclusion of conference championship weekend, the Louisville football program has finally learned their postseason draw.

The Cardinals have been selected to play in the Boca Raton Bowl, and will face Toledo on Tuesday, Dec. 23 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST.

Third-year head coach Jeff Brohm has guided Louisville to bowl games in all three of his years at the helm. He is looking for bowl win No. 2 after UofL beat Washington in the Sun Bowl last season, but fell to USC in the Holiday Bowl in 2023. The Cardinals are heading to their 14th bowl appearance over the last 16 seasons, their 23rd bowl appearance over the last 28 seasons, and their 29th overall.

Picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the preseason, Louisville finished the 2025 regular season at 8-4, while going 4-4 in ACC play. The Cardinals had 11 players named to the 2025 All-ACC Team, which included wide receiver Chris Bell earning a First-Team nod.

As for the Rockets, the were picked to win the Mid-American Conference in the preseason, but finished fourth in the MAC standings at 6-2 in league play, on top of 8-4 overall. However, Toledo will not have head coach Jason Candle on the sidelines to lead them, as he left for the vacant job at UConn.

(Photo of Clev Lubin: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

