Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program is coming off of a stunning home overtime loss to Cal, oddsmakers are liking them to rebound when they host Clemson on a short turnaround.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 3.5-point favorite over the visiting Tigers. The over/under has been set at 51.5.
This past weekend, Louisville could not make winning plays when they absolutely had to, eventually falling 29-26 to Cal to see their ACC and College Football Playoff hopes all but evaporate. QB Miller Moss went just 20-of-38 for 203 yards, and the Cardinals as a whole put up just 351 yards offense, while also giving up a season-worst 427 yards to the Golden Bears.
As for the Tigers, it has been far from the season that they envisioned having. Despite started the season as the No. 4 team in the the sport and being the preseason pick to win the ACC, Clemson opened up the season at 1-3, and head into their matchup with UofL at just 4-5. That being said, they were able to secure a win in their last time out, coming out with a 24-10 victory over Florida State
Louisville is 3-6 against-the-spread so far this season, as is Clemson. The Cardinals are 0-6 at home ATS despite being 4-2 straight up, while the Tigers are 2-1 on the road both ATS and straight up.
The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5), at Miami (+10.5) and at Virginia Tech (+10.5); but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) vs. Bowling Green (-26.5) vs. Virginia (-6.5), vs. Boston College (-25.5) and vs. Cal (-18.5).
The Tigers covered at North Carolina (-15.5), at Boston College (-14.0) and vs. Florida State (-1.5); but were unable to do so vs. LSU (-5.0), vs. Troy (-30.5), at Georgia Tech (-3.0), vs. Syracuse (-17.5), vs. SMU (-3.5) and vs. Duke (-4.0).
