Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program will be coming back home to L&N Stadium next weekend to take on Virginia, and oddsmakers are liking them to keep up their undefeated start to the season.
According to FanDuel, the Cardinals have opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the visiting Cavaliers. The over/under has been set at 59.5.
Louisville didn't exactly start their matchup at Pitt on a strong note, falling 17-0 in the first quarter. However, they put together a much better showing in the second half, eventually ending the game on a 34-10 run to capture a 34-27 win and remain undefeated. QB Miller Moss threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, while the Cardinals' defense forced four turnovers.
As for the Cavaliers, they are coming off on the their best wins in recent memory. No. 8 Florida State came to town this past Friday for their ACC opener, and Virginia took advantage of the opportunity with a thrilling 46-38 double overtime win over the Seminoles. QB Chandler Morris accounted for five touchdowns, helping UVA improve to 4-1 in the process.
Louisville is 1-3 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Virginia is 4-1. The Cardinals are 0-3 ATS at home despite being 3-0 straight up, while the Cavaliers are 0-1 on the road both ATS and straight up.
The Cardinals covered at Pitt (-6.5) but were unable to cover vs. Eastern Kentucky (-38.5), vs. James Madison (-15.5) and vs. Bowling Green (-26.5); while the Cavaliers covered vs. Coastal Carolina (-13.5), vs. William & Mary (-31.0), vs. Stanford (-16.5) and vs. Florida State (+7.0), but were unable to do so at NC State (+3.0).
Kickoff vs. Virginia is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky