One Bowl Trending for Louisville Entering Final Three Weeks of Regular Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This time last week, the Louisville football program was generating some serious buzz regarding potentially making the College Football Playoff. However, following their home loss to Cal this past weekend, that buzz is all but dead.
But despite no longer trending for the CFP, bowl projectors do have a consensus regarding where they believe the Cardinals will be heading for the postseason. Among the 10 projections, five of them have UofL heading to Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With 11 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Illinois
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Texas
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. BYU
- Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Oklahoma
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec., 31 at 2:30 p.m. EST
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Miller Moss: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky