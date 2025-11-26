Louisville Receives Scrambled Bowl Projections Heading Into Regular Season Finale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be riding a three-game win streak, but they still have two more games left this season. They are heading into their regular season finale against Kentucky sitting at 7-4, meaning they've long clinched bowl eligibility.
As far as where the Cardinals will be going this postseason, that remains firmly up in the air. While both the Duke's Mayo Bowl and Fenway Bowl got multiple picks, among the nine projectors this week, six different bowl were selected as UofL's bowl destination.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With 13 weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Memphis
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 11:00 a.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Tennessee
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. South Florida
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:10 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec., 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. East Carolina
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:10 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gasparilla Bowl vs. East Carolina
- Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 19 at 2:30 p.m. EST
