Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might continue to be a little early to determine where the Louisville football program will be heading this postseason, but it's alway a fun exercise to see which bowls are trending for them.
That being said, three weeks into the season, one bowl isn't separating themselves from the other. While three bowls got multiple picks amongst the 10 projectors, six bowls in total were tabbed.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With three weeks of college football now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Michigan State
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Alabama
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: First Responder Bowl vs. UTEP
- Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex.
- Date/Time: Friday, Dec., 26 at 8:0 p.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 11:00 1.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Auburn
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Ohio
- Location: Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. Temple
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:15 p.m. EST
Sporting News
- Awaiting updated picks.
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Clev Lubin: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky